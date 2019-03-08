Royal London Cup winner set to make long-awaited Devon debut

Picture: Thinkstock DAVID MARIUZ

Peter Trego will make his eagerly awaited Devon debut in the Unicorns KO Trophy clash against Wiltshire at Warminster on Sunday, writes Conrad Sutcliffe.

Devon hired the Somerset all-rounder as their match professional during the close season, knowing his contractual commitments at Taunton would come first.

Those commitments included the Royal London Cup competition, which have prevented Trego appearing until now. He was a member of the Somerset team that defeated Hampshire by six wickets last Saturday.

The 50-over KO Cup represents a fresh start for Devon, whose Unicorns T20 Cup campaign has been an unqualified disaster. A group record of played six, lost five, tied one tells its own story.

Devon were runners-up in this competition last season - Cheshire pipped them in the last over of the final at Wormsley - and have appeared in more finals (9) than any other county.

It is a competition Devon take seriously and that is reflected in the initial 12-man squad named for the game.

Trego is one of four players either attached or contracted to Somerset playing for Devon. The others are Exeter duo Ben Green and Tom Lammonby and Kasey Aldridge. All three are past or present England U19 players.

Only four players who featured in last season's final - Matt Thompson, Zak Bess, James Burke and Jamie Stephens - have kept their places in the side. New county captain Alex Barrow, who plays for Sidmouth, was injured and missed that match.

If Devon beat Wiltshire they will be away to either Oxfordshire or Wales in the quarter-finals of the competition.

Devon: A W R Barrow (Sidmouth), M W Thompson (St Fagans), P D Trego (Weston), B G F Green, T A Lammonby (both Exeter), Z G G Bess (Sidmouth), J E Burke (Plymouth), M C Golding (Old Wilsonians), K L Aldridge (Brislington), J A Stephens (Taunton Deane), J O Hagan-Burt (Plymouth), E W O Middleton (Exeter).