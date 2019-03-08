Rudolph half-century as Ottery 2nds go down at Bradninch

Ottery St Mary 2nd Xi skipper Eddie Rudolph raises his bat after reaching a half century in his side's Tolchards Devon League E Division East game at Bradninch. Picture STEVE BIRLEY Archant

Ottery St Mary 2nd XI skipper Eddie Rudolph scored a half century, but in a losing cause as his side went down by 56 runs on their visit to Bradninch for an E Division game.

After losing the toss, Rudolph found himself keeping wicket as his team looked for an early breakthrough and it came in just the second over with George Mutter hitting the stumps with his very first delivery!

However, it was not until the 21st over that the Otters were able to celebrate a second wicket when a Jack Dallyn catch gave Albert Southall-Brown the wicket his fine nine over shift with the ball deserved.

The runs continued to flow and Bradninch closed on 265-6. Both George Mutter and Luke Tierney bagged a brace each and Jack Dallyn, who also bowled well for precious little reward, got the other wicket to fall.

Steve Triner (20) and Barry Flicker (14) gave the Otters a 42 run start, but both fell in quick succession.

That brought skipper Rudolph out too join George Mutter and the pair batted quite superbly, adding 113 for the third wicket.

However, having reached 150 with just two wickets down, Rudolph fell for a splendid 57 and Mutter departed soon after for 42 and Ottery tumbled t 209 all out in two balls shy of 40 overs.

A highlight of a good all-round performance against a 2nd XI that had two players on duty with considerable Premier Division experience, a highlight was undoubtedly the Rudolph and Mutter partnership with the skipper's half century coming up in just 55 deliveries with seven fours.

