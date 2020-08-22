Advanced search

Saturday’s Tolchards Devon League action - home games for Sidmouth II, Ottery II and Sidbury

PUBLISHED: 08:28 22 August 2020 | UPDATED: 08:29 22 August 2020

Clyst St George 1st team at home to Honiton 1sts. Ref exsp 24 19TI 6463. Picture: Terry Ife

Today (Saturday) is round five of the Tolchards Devon League four-team competition and Sidmouth are in action at Ottermouth where they face Budleigh Salterton in a Tier One Premier East meeting (12.30pm).

Sidmouth II are in Tier Three East East One action at home to Upottery.

In the same section Ottery St Mary are at Kilmington while the Ottery 2nd XI are in Tier Five, East East Three action at home to Axminster Town.

In Tier Eight, all-conquering Sidbury entertain Woodbury & Newton St Cyres II.

All the fixtures for Saturday, August 22.

TIER ONE

Premier North: Sandford v Heathcoat, North Devon v Hatherleigh.

Premier West: Plymouth v Paignton, Plympton v Cornwood.

Premier East: Budleigh v Sidmouth, Seaton v Exmouth.

Premier Central: Bovey Tracey v Exeter, Cullompton v Bradninch.

TIER TWO

South One: Abbotskerswell v Torquay, Barton v Bovey Tracey II.

West One: Cornwood II v Plymstock, Ivybridge v Plymouth II.

South Two: Ipplepen v Chudleigh, Brixham v Dartington & Totnes.

East One: Thorverton v Shobrooke Park, Heathcoat II v Whimple.

TIER THREE

East East One: Kilmington v Ottery SM, Sidmouth II v Upottery.

South Three: Ashburton v Stoke Gabriel, Paignton II v Shaldon Opt.

North One: Bideford v North Devon II, Barnstaple & Pilton v Braunton.

East Two: Exmouth II v Clyst SG, Exeter II v Sandford II.

TIER FOUR

South Four: Chelston & Kingskerswell v South Devon, Babbacombe v Ipplepen II.

East East Two: Sampford Peverell & Tiverton v Kentisbeare, Clyst Hydon v Chardstock.

West Two: Yelverton v Plympton II, Plymstock II v Whitchurch Wayfarers.

West Three: Hatherleigh v Lewdown, Bridestowe v Tavistock.

TIER FIVE

East Three: Topsham SJ v Feniton, Alphington & CW v Budleigh II

South Five: Bovey Tracey III v Barton II, Torquay II v Abbotskerswell II.

West Four: Kingsbridge v Ivybridge II, Cornwood III v Plymouth CS&R.

East East Three: Honiton v Uplyme & LR, Ottery II v Axminster Town.

TIER SIX

East Four: Bradninch II v Alphington & CW II, Clyst SG v Thorverton II.

South Six: Lustleigh v Chagford, Chudleigh II v Ashburton II.

East East Four: Upottery II v Seaton II, Woodbury & NSC v Seaton II.

East Five: Whimple II v Exwick, Exeter III v Kenn.

TIER SEVEN

South Seven: Shaldon v Ipplepen, South Devon II v Chelston & Kingskerswell II.

North Two: Braunton II v North Devon III, Filleigh v Bideford II, Hatherleigh III v Newton Tracey.

South Eight: Shaldon III v Babbacombe II, Paignton III v Stokeinteignhead, Stoke Gabriel II v St Marychurch OB.

West Five: Dartington & Totnes v Cornwood IV, South Brent v Yelverton II.

TIER EIGHT

East East Five: Sidbury v Woodbury & NSC II, Kentisbeare II v Topsham SJ II.

West Six: Whitchurch II v Bridestowe II, Chagford II v Yelverton II.

East Six: Cheriton Fitzpaine v Cullompton II, Exwick II v Sandford III.

West Six: Plymouth CS&R II v Plympton III, Buckland M v Ivybridge III.

