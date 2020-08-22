Saturday’s Tolchards Devon League action - home games for Sidmouth II, Ottery II and Sidbury
PUBLISHED: 08:28 22 August 2020 | UPDATED: 08:29 22 August 2020
Archant
Today (Saturday) is round five of the Tolchards Devon League four-team competition and Sidmouth are in action at Ottermouth where they face Budleigh Salterton in a Tier One Premier East meeting (12.30pm).
Sidmouth II are in Tier Three East East One action at home to Upottery.
In the same section Ottery St Mary are at Kilmington while the Ottery 2nd XI are in Tier Five, East East Three action at home to Axminster Town.
In Tier Eight, all-conquering Sidbury entertain Woodbury & Newton St Cyres II.
All the fixtures for Saturday, August 22.
TIER ONE
Premier North: Sandford v Heathcoat, North Devon v Hatherleigh.
Premier West: Plymouth v Paignton, Plympton v Cornwood.
Premier East: Budleigh v Sidmouth, Seaton v Exmouth.
Premier Central: Bovey Tracey v Exeter, Cullompton v Bradninch.
TIER TWO
South One: Abbotskerswell v Torquay, Barton v Bovey Tracey II.
West One: Cornwood II v Plymstock, Ivybridge v Plymouth II.
South Two: Ipplepen v Chudleigh, Brixham v Dartington & Totnes.
East One: Thorverton v Shobrooke Park, Heathcoat II v Whimple.
TIER THREE
East East One: Kilmington v Ottery SM, Sidmouth II v Upottery.
South Three: Ashburton v Stoke Gabriel, Paignton II v Shaldon Opt.
North One: Bideford v North Devon II, Barnstaple & Pilton v Braunton.
East Two: Exmouth II v Clyst SG, Exeter II v Sandford II.
TIER FOUR
South Four: Chelston & Kingskerswell v South Devon, Babbacombe v Ipplepen II.
East East Two: Sampford Peverell & Tiverton v Kentisbeare, Clyst Hydon v Chardstock.
West Two: Yelverton v Plympton II, Plymstock II v Whitchurch Wayfarers.
West Three: Hatherleigh v Lewdown, Bridestowe v Tavistock.
TIER FIVE
East Three: Topsham SJ v Feniton, Alphington & CW v Budleigh II
South Five: Bovey Tracey III v Barton II, Torquay II v Abbotskerswell II.
West Four: Kingsbridge v Ivybridge II, Cornwood III v Plymouth CS&R.
East East Three: Honiton v Uplyme & LR, Ottery II v Axminster Town.
TIER SIX
East Four: Bradninch II v Alphington & CW II, Clyst SG v Thorverton II.
South Six: Lustleigh v Chagford, Chudleigh II v Ashburton II.
East East Four: Upottery II v Seaton II, Woodbury & NSC v Seaton II.
East Five: Whimple II v Exwick, Exeter III v Kenn.
TIER SEVEN
South Seven: Shaldon v Ipplepen, South Devon II v Chelston & Kingskerswell II.
North Two: Braunton II v North Devon III, Filleigh v Bideford II, Hatherleigh III v Newton Tracey.
South Eight: Shaldon III v Babbacombe II, Paignton III v Stokeinteignhead, Stoke Gabriel II v St Marychurch OB.
West Five: Dartington & Totnes v Cornwood IV, South Brent v Yelverton II.
TIER EIGHT
East East Five: Sidbury v Woodbury & NSC II, Kentisbeare II v Topsham SJ II.
West Six: Whitchurch II v Bridestowe II, Chagford II v Yelverton II.
East Six: Cheriton Fitzpaine v Cullompton II, Exwick II v Sandford III.
West Six: Plymouth CS&R II v Plympton III, Buckland M v Ivybridge III.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Sidmouth Herald. Click the link in the orange box above for details.