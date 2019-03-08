Sidbury all set to complete an 'invincible' Tolchards League campaign

Sidbury CC before their latest Tolchards League H Division East success - a 10th straight victory that has seen them wrap up promotion before the end of July. Picture SIDBURY CC Archant

Sidbury sealed the Tolchards Devon League H Division East in some style as they defeated visiting Filleigh by a margin of 156 runs in the penultimate match of their wonderful league campaign.

Sidbury skipper Alex Paget won the toss, opted to bat first and Ben Pollard and Phil Grove launched the home innings.

However, with 23 on the board Pollard, who had scored all but one of the runs, was dismissed and, 15 runs later, Grove was bowled for five.

Mark Bishop and Will Foster put on 78 for the third wicket.

Bishop was the third wicket, out for a 45-ball 47, hitting four fours and three sixes.

Ollie Pyne took over from Bishop and he and Foster took the home side to 143 when Foster fell for a seven boundary 44.

Josh Reed joined Pyne and the pair added 46 in quick time before Reed was dismissed for 34, scored off just 28 balls.

Skipper Paget was the next man in and he and Pyne saw Sidbury to their close of 243-5 with Pyne not out 64 from 55 balls and Paget was unbeaten on 17.

After another super Sidbury tea, the new ball duties for the home side were shared by Josh Reed and Stephen Howe and it was not until the seventh over of the innings was the first run scored from a Filleigh bat!

The visitors, who only fielded nine players, were then bundled out for just 87 in 29 overs and one ball.

It was third change Oliver Paget who took the bowling honours, returning figures of 4-12 from his 4.1 overs.

The other wicket takers were Chris Fitzhenry (2-31) and Ollie Pyne (2-21).

Sidbury have now won each one of their 13 league fixtures this season and, to date have banked all six of the 260 points they have played for!

They will no doubt complete an invincible season when they travel to Woodbury tomorrow (Saturday) to face Woodbury & Newton St Cyres.

With one game remaining in the league season Ollie Pyne remains the leading run scorer for Sidbury with 458 runs.

Pyne has scored eight runs fewer than Kilmington's David Cook, who also plays in his final game tomorrow.

Two other Sidbury batsmen could yet reach 400 league runs in the season for Alex Paget is on 344 and Mark Bishop is on 320.