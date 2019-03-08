Sidbury beaten by touring side Long Compton

On Sunday, Sidbury played touring side Long Compton at The Millfield, writes Mark Bishop.

With the game being a third for the club in as many days it certainly asked a lot of the playing resources!

It is therefore perhaps not surprising that the touring side won the contest by a margin of 104 runs.

Credit must go to Josh Reed and anyone who contributed to the recruitment drive, and to the younger generation who stepped in at the last minute.

Ben Fisher bowled and batted beautifully, Archie Rowe did justice to the family name and looked like a good all rounder, Josh Roberts showing promise in the field and with the ball and Miles Lewis wicket keeping and batting well.