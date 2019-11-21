Advanced search

Sidbury CC honour the stars of a superb title winning campaign

PUBLISHED: 12:49 21 November 2019

Edc Chester receives the Sidbury CC Clubman of the Year award. Picture:SIDBURY CC

Edc Chester receives the Sidbury CC Clubman of the Year award. Picture:SIDBURY CC

Following a hugely successful return to league cricket which saw Sidbury Cricket Club win the H Division East title with an unblemished record of 14 wins from a possible 14, it was only fitting that the club celebrated their marvellous year in some style, writes Simon Rowe.

Sidbury president George Cave presenting Simon Rowe with a Honorary Life Membership Award. Picture SIDBURY CCSidbury president George Cave presenting Simon Rowe with a Honorary Life Membership Award. Picture SIDBURY CC

Sidbury Village Hall was the venue and the building was decked out in magnificent fashion, and the planning and evening co-ordinated quite brilliantly by Josh Reed and his team of volunteers.

The 65 guests were treated to a fantastic three course meal, courtesy of Ed Chester and Mark Bishop, who rekindled their partnership that was curtailed by the former's season-ending injury back in June, a charity auction, ably overseen by Olly Paget, and live music from the excellent local band Evolver, playing a wonderful extended set at the end of the evening.

The evening was compered by club chairman Chris Fitzhenry and the awards presented by club president George Cave.

The evening was a great success with over £1,000 being raised for the club, valuable funds which will be poured back into the club and grounds it prepares for next season.

Ollie Pyne who was named the Sidbury Player of the Year. Picture:SIDBURY CCOllie Pyne who was named the Sidbury Player of the Year. Picture:SIDBURY CC

Thanks must be recorded to everyone who attended and to Sidbury Village Hall for providing a great venue and bar.

In terms of the awards. The Player of the Year honour went to Ollie Pyne who scored 458 runs at an average of 6.33 and also took 14 wickets at 8.36 runs each. The Batsman of the Year award went to Mark Bishop who scored 419 and ended the campaign with an average of 46.56.

The Bowler of the Year award went to Alex Paget who claimed 26 wickets at an impressive average of 5.81.

Jason Fitzhenry picked up the Most Improved Player award and the coveted Players' Player of the Year trophy went to Alex Paget.

Japser Fitzhenry receives the Sidbury CC Most Improved Player award. Picture:SIDBURY CCJapser Fitzhenry receives the Sidbury CC Most Improved Player award. Picture:SIDBURY CC

Last, but certainly not least, the Sidbury CC Clubman of the Year award went to Ed Chester.

Ed Chester receives the Sidbury CC Clubman award. Picture:SIDBURY CCEd Chester receives the Sidbury CC Clubman award. Picture:SIDBURY CC

Alex Padget receives the Sidbury Player of the Year trophy. Picture: SIDBURY CCAlex Padget receives the Sidbury Player of the Year trophy. Picture: SIDBURY CC

