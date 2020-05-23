Advanced search

Sidbury CC - Remembering matchday four of the Tolchards Devon League one year ago

PUBLISHED: 08:40 23 May 2020 | UPDATED: 08:40 23 May 2020

Sidbury CC before their third straight win in the Tolchards Devon League H Division East. Picture SIDBURY CC

This Saturday (May 23) should have been matchday four of the 2020 Tolchards Devon League and Sidbury would have been looking to continue their G Division campaign with a trip to Kilmington 2nd XI.

Sidbury made a triumphant return to the Devon League at the start of last season and romped to a title success as they took H Division East by storm.

On matchday four of last season Sidbury were in action against Exwick. Batting first, Sidbury were bowled out for 224 in 38.3 overs with number five bat Alex Paget stoking his way to an imperious unbeaten 108. Number seven bat Will Foster hit 55 and Ben Pollard, who opened the innings, chipped in with 24.

Sidbury used five bowlers when Exwick batted and the Exeter side were duly bundled out in 27 overs and two balls for 89. Alex Paget completed a fine all-round shift with the top figures of 3-12. The other bowling returns came from Barney Stone (2-10), Martin Miller (2-15), Damien Armes (2-33) and Jasper Fitzhenry (1-9).

