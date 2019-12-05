Sidbury collect title-winning trophy at Devon League Awards

Sidbury batsman Mark Bishop received the Tolchards Devon Cricket League G Division trophy from Jim Mardell of league sponsors Tolchards. Picture DEVON CRICKET LEAGUE Archant

Sidbury marked their return to the Tolchards Devon League after an absence of 16 years by winning their division with a 100 per cent record, writes Conrad Sutcliffe.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Sidbury, who had three previous summers in the league between 2001-02, had to start at the bottom in the H Division East.

Next season the club will be in the G Division after winning all 13 games played on their way to promotion.

Early order batsman Mark Bishop was one of Sidbury's heaviest run scorers in the promotion campaign, scoring 454 runs at an average of nearly 42.

He went along to the league's annual meeting in Exeter to collect the championship trophy from Jim Mardell of sponsors Tolchards Drinks.

Sidmouth's pitch, lovingly tended by Colin Whitehall, won the Premier Division umpires' marking award for the best playing arena. Charlie Dibble collected the award on Whitehall's behalf.

Both awards were presented by Jim Mardell on behalf of league sponsors Tolchards Drinks.