Simon-Astley Jones holds his nerve to bowl Sidbury to success at Woodbury

PUBLISHED: 11:00 14 August 2020 | UPDATED: 11:00 14 August 2020

Sidbury continue to dominate the Tier Eight East Five table after a thrilling contest at Woodbury & Newton St Cyres that they won by a margin of just seven runs.

Sidbury skipper Alex Paget win the toss, opted to bat and then saw opener Ed Chester trapped leg before wicket to the second ball of the day!

Mark Bishop took over and he Phil Grove took the total to 62 when Bishop fell in the 16th over for a 64-ball, seven boundary 42.

Dave O’Connor was next man in – and out – bowled for two by the third delivery he faced and it was soon 76-4 with the loss of Ben Pollard for six.

Skipper Paget then joined opener Grove and, over the next 10 overs, the pair added 64 for the fifth wicket which was that of the skipper who faced 33 deliveries for his contribution of 39.

Josh Reed then joined Grove and the pair took Sidbury to their close of 177-5 after 35 overs.

Opener Grove carried his bat for an unbeaten 48 from 84 balls faced while Reed was not out 21 from 18 balls.

The home side also lost an early wicket, but they recovered and, on 117-4, needing 61 from just over nine overs, looked set to end the long unbeaten run of Sidbury’s.

However, Chris Fitzhenry then claimed the fifth wicket and, as more wickets fell, at the start of the final over, the home side needed 14 runs to win with their last pair at the crease. Simon Astley-Jones was the Sidbury bowler.

His first two deliveries went for a single each which left the home’s sides number 11, Tom Dowle facing.

Dowle hit the third ball for four which left him still needing eight to win, but three successive dot balls from Astley-Jones saw Sidbury to a thrilling narrow victory.

The bowling honours went to Chris Fitzhenry (4-33 from five) and skipper Paget (3-11 from seven).

On Saturday (August 15) Sidbury entertain Kentisbeare at Millfield (1pm)

