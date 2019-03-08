Sidbury ease to seventh straight success

Sidbury, who claimed a seventh success in seven Tollchards Devon League H Division East outings when they beat Exwick by eight wickets. Picture SIDBURY CC Archant

Sidbury made it seven wins from seven outings with an eight wicket home win over an Exwick side that could only muster eight men for the Tolchards Devon League H Division fixture.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Home skipper Alex Paget won the toss and invited the Exeter side to bat first. Paget shared the new ball duties with Josh Reed and it was the skipper who struck first with a leg before decision to leave the visitors 21-1. Wickets then fell at regular intervals with Exwick eventually all out for 60 in 18 overs. Paget took the bowling honours with 3-8 from six overs, four of which were maidens. Second change Olly Derryman finished with 2-4 from three overs and second change Simon Rowe returned figures of 2-11 from four overs. The other bowler, Josh Reed, returned figures of 0-21 from fiver overs. In the Sidbury reply, Ben Pollard was bowled for four with the score on 17, but the only other wicket lost in the chase was that of Ollie Pyne, who fell for 27 with the score on 60. When the winning line was crossed, Phil Grove was not out 23 and Simon Rowe was not out one. Ollie Ferryman, making his debut for the side, was named the Dukes - Sidmouth's Seaside Inn Man of the Match award winner.

Exwick sit top of the table at the halfway stage of the league campaign. They are level on points with Kilmington 2nd XI, but they have played two games more. Perhaps of greater significance is the statistic that sees Sidbury now 48 points clear of the fourth placed team and promotion, in their first season back in the county league, looks a certainty.

This Saturday (July 6) Sidbury visit bottom of the table Countess Wear 2nd XI.