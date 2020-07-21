Advanced search

Sidbury edged out in midweek 'close encounter' with Sidmouth XI

PUBLISHED: 11:06 21 July 2020

Sidbury entertained a Sidmouth XI in an entertaining midweek contest that the visitors won by a margin of 19 runs.

Sidmouth batted first and both Matt Cooke (54) and Zach Bess (52) retired once they reached their half centuries.

Byron Knowles then hit 40 and Robbie Powell chipped in with a 10-ball offering of 21 as the innings closed on 193-4.

Reid Mawdsley (2-26) and Josh Reed (1-18) returned the best of the home bowling shifts.

The Sidbury reply was launched by Reid Mawdsley who needed just 25 deliveries to reach his half century at which point he retired with the home innings just six overs in!

Phil Grove and mark Bishop, the latter hitting a rapid-fire 27, saw Sidbury to 114-2 with seven overs remaining and very much ‘in the game’!

However, a classic middle-order collapse of three wickets for just four runs with Luke Bess (3-19) doing the damage, ended any hope of a home success.

The Sidbury tail wagged sufficiently for the home team to close on 174-9 leaving Sidmouth the winners by 19-runs.

Post-match, as a socially distanced beer was enjoyed the general consensus was that for all associated with Sidbury CC, even contemplating taking on Sidmouth at Millfield would have been considered a ‘dream’ just two years ago and yet here it had happened and the fact it has now taken place is truly testament to the fantastic work that has gone on by all connected with Sidbury CC in recent times.

