Advanced search

Sidbury Juniors enjoy entertaining meeting with Honiton

PUBLISHED: 07:42 13 August 2020 | UPDATED: 07:42 13 August 2020

One of the Sidbury girls cricket teams line up for a socially distanced picture. Picture SIDBURY CC

One of the Sidbury girls cricket teams line up for a socially distanced picture. Picture SIDBURY CC

Archant

Sidbury CC juniors enjoyed a Monday evening encounter with Honiton.

Sidbury captain Alex Bagwell won the toss and decided his team would bat first.

The skipper opened the innings with Rosie Miller and the pair took Sidbury to 48 when Rosie Miller was bowled for 17, scored from just 11 balls.

Charley Turley then stepped in to keep the rate going, facing 15 deliveries and rifling six fours before retiring on 26.

Olivia Morgan also put bat to ball with great effect and she too struck six fours as Sidbury ended their 20 overs with the bat on 161-1.

Honiton batters then started against some very straight Sidbury deliveries with Lucy Humphries taking 2-10 in her two overs with the ball.

Immy Bagwell, Oscar Bond, Jess Perry and Ellie Monro Higgs also then took wickets, helped by catches from Harry Wood and fielding from Ellie Wood.

Honiton ended their reply on 106-9.

Sidbury’s David Munro Higgs says: “So far this season, Sidbury has played U15 girls and U13 boys this season with great local matches against Honiton, Exeter, Budleigh, Seaton, Topsham and Woodbury which are always played in the best of atmospheres.

“There is always space for a few more and we look forward to the U15 girls competing in the Devon Girls Cricket competition in September.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Sidmouth Herald. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Eat Out to Help Out: The Sidmouth and Ottery restaurants signed up for food discount scheme

Restaurants in Sidmouth and Ottery are taking part in the Eat Out to Help Out scheme. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Action to be taken on diseased ash trees in Sidmouth

Ash Dieback. Picture: Getty Images

Sidmouth ambulance moves to out-of-town base

Ambulance. Picture: South Western Ambulance Service.

Coronavirus: ‘No cases in Devon linked to tourists’

Tourists have flocked to Devon this summer. Picture: Alex Walton

Ottery Costcutter conversion plans refused permission

The vacant retail unit which used to house a Costcutter store. Picture: Clive Emson Auctioneers

Most Read

Eat Out to Help Out: The Sidmouth and Ottery restaurants signed up for food discount scheme

Restaurants in Sidmouth and Ottery are taking part in the Eat Out to Help Out scheme. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Action to be taken on diseased ash trees in Sidmouth

Ash Dieback. Picture: Getty Images

Sidmouth ambulance moves to out-of-town base

Ambulance. Picture: South Western Ambulance Service.

Coronavirus: ‘No cases in Devon linked to tourists’

Tourists have flocked to Devon this summer. Picture: Alex Walton

Ottery Costcutter conversion plans refused permission

The vacant retail unit which used to house a Costcutter store. Picture: Clive Emson Auctioneers

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Quiz time! How good is your sporting general knowledge ?

Racing Point's Lance Stroll during pre-season testing at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya

Exeter Chiefs chairman warns clubs will struggle without supporters being allowed into matches

Exeter Chiefs

Sidmouth Town Junior Vikings staging induction day for Under-7s

Football on pitch

Sidbury Juniors enjoy entertaining meeting with Honiton

One of the Sidbury girls cricket teams line up for a socially distanced picture. Picture SIDBURY CC

Sidmouth Arthur Skinner Cup success for Lynette Lloyd

Golf club and ball