Sidbury Juniors enjoy entertaining meeting with Honiton

One of the Sidbury girls cricket teams line up for a socially distanced picture. Picture SIDBURY CC Archant

Sidbury CC juniors enjoyed a Monday evening encounter with Honiton.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Sidbury captain Alex Bagwell won the toss and decided his team would bat first.

The skipper opened the innings with Rosie Miller and the pair took Sidbury to 48 when Rosie Miller was bowled for 17, scored from just 11 balls.

Charley Turley then stepped in to keep the rate going, facing 15 deliveries and rifling six fours before retiring on 26.

Olivia Morgan also put bat to ball with great effect and she too struck six fours as Sidbury ended their 20 overs with the bat on 161-1.

Honiton batters then started against some very straight Sidbury deliveries with Lucy Humphries taking 2-10 in her two overs with the ball.

Immy Bagwell, Oscar Bond, Jess Perry and Ellie Monro Higgs also then took wickets, helped by catches from Harry Wood and fielding from Ellie Wood.

Honiton ended their reply on 106-9.

Sidbury’s David Munro Higgs says: “So far this season, Sidbury has played U15 girls and U13 boys this season with great local matches against Honiton, Exeter, Budleigh, Seaton, Topsham and Woodbury which are always played in the best of atmospheres.

“There is always space for a few more and we look forward to the U15 girls competing in the Devon Girls Cricket competition in September.”