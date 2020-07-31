Advanced search

Sidbury launch new season with another win after fine all-round show

PUBLISHED: 09:52 31 July 2020 | UPDATED: 09:52 31 July 2020

Clyst St George 1st team at home to Honiton 1sts. Ref exsp 24 19TI 6463. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidbury continued where they left off at the end of last season, defeating all that come before them as they began the new, albeit much shortened, Devon league campaign with an emphatic success over visiting Topsham St James II.

The 10-man visitors won the toss and opted to bat and were soon 37-5 from which they never recovered and they ended up all out for 74 after 27.3 overs.

The home catching was a feature on the day with seven catches held, two each by Alex Paget and Dave O’Connor and one each by Barney Stone, Simon Rowe and Ben Pollard.

Sidbury used six bowlers and all but one claimed at least one wickets with the figures being; Alex Paget (2-12), Josh Reed (2-4), Chris Fitzhenry (2-16), barney Stone (1-20) and Dave O’Connor (1-7).

Sidbury needed just 14 overs to wrap up an eight wicket. Indeed it was almost a perfect success as openers Ben Pollard and Mark Bishop saw the scores level before Pollard fell to the 48th ball he received, clean bowled having score 44. Bishop, who ended unbeaten on 27 at the close, was joined by Ed Chesters who suffered a second ball duck, but next man in, Will Foster, took a look at his first two deliveries before rifling the third to the boundary to seal victory.

Tomorrow (Saturday) Sidbury travel to face Kentisbeare II.

