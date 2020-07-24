Advanced search

Sidbury net last over success in thriller against Honiton

PUBLISHED: 10:10 24 July 2020 | UPDATED: 10:10 24 July 2020

Sidbury chased 237 to win in a 40-over outing against Honiton and got them with one ball to spare, writes Conrad Sutcliffe.

Honiton’s 40-over total of 236 for five was constructed around three key knocks.

Opener Dave Haysom was second out on 94 having smacked three sixes and seven fours on the way to 51.

Mike Docherty put away 10 fours and three sixes making 87 not out and shared a stand of 67 with Rob Ingram (43).

Openers Ben Pollard (30) and Ed Chester (30) gave Sidbury a 61-run start then handed over to Mark Bishop (72) and Ollie Pyne (32), who got the score up to 216 for four.

Three wickets fell for two runs added, but Dave O’Connor (28) stopped the slide and when he went Simon Rowe (12no) finished it off.

