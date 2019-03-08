Advanced search

Sidbury players dominating the H Division East batting statistics

PUBLISHED: 10:00 16 August 2019

Sidbury CC before their latest Tolchards League H Division East success - a 10th straight victory that has seen them wrap up promotion before the end of July. Picture SIDBURY CC

Sidbury CC before their latest Tolchards League H Division East success - a 10th straight victory that has seen them wrap up promotion before the end of July. Picture SIDBURY CC

Sidbury banked another Tolchards Devon League H Division East maximum points haul when the scheduled visitors for their latest match, Topsham St James 2nds, couldn't raise a side for the match and so conceded the game.

With two games remaining in their campaign Sidbury have already sealed the divisional title.

Indeed, such has been their dominance of the H Division East that they have banked all but six of the 240 points available from their dozen matches so far!

Sidbury play their final home game of the season tomorrow (Saturday) when they entertain Filleigh and they then wrap up their league campaign the following week (August 24) with a trip to Woodbury & Newton St Cyres. In the divisional batting honours, no fewer than five Sidbury batsmen feature in the top 10!

Ollie Pyne sits second with his 394 runs so far and an average of 65.67.

That is bettered only by Dave Cook of Kilmington 2nds who has scored 466 runs.

The other Sidbury batsmen in the top 10 of the divisional batting are: Alex Paget (327 runs and an average of 46.71); Mark Bishop (273 runs and an average of 39.00); Olly Paget (239 runs and an average of 79.67) and Ben Pollard (21 runs with an average of 19.27).

The divisional bowling honours are topped by Sidbury's Alex Paget with 24 wickets and an average of 5.46 whole the other Sidbury bowler in the top 10 is Ollie Pyne with his 12 wickets at an average of 8.00.

