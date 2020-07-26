Sidbury’s fine all-round effort brings them opening day success

Picture: Thinkstock DAVID MARIUZ

Sidbury powered to an eight-wicket success over visiting Topsham St James in their opening Tier Eight, East East Five match of the new Tolchards Devon League season.

Topsham St James won the toss and opted to bat, but they were an early wicket down with opener Mark Ross dismissed for three and they were soon 37-5.

The tail managed to match the score contributed by the top half of the batting line-up and so Topsham were bowled out for 74 in 27.3 overs.

Ben Pollard then hit seven fours in a run-a-ball 44 before, with the scores level, he was bowled. There was still time for one more success for the visitors with Ed Chester caught off the second ball he faced, leaving Will Foster to hit the third ball he faced to the boundary to seal an eight wicket win for Sidbury.

Mark Bishop was the other not out batsman at the close having scored 27 with five boundaries.