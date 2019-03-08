Sidbury skipper looking for team to make its mark back in league cricket

Sidbury have returned to the Devon League this season and will play in the H Division (East).

In recent years Sidbury have concentrated on Sunday cricket, but they took the decision last year to rejoin the county league and will be led this term by Alex Paget.

The skipper says: “We have retained all last season's players. Indeed, the move from friendlies to league cricket seems to have galvanised the squad. “We've always had a large number of players playing relatively few games each, but there is a new enthusiasm evident at the indoor net sessions we've had at St John's School.

“We are also very fortunate to have a healthy – and thriving - colts section run by Dave Higgs and Phil Grove and we are very hopeful that will begin to see youngsters start filtering through into the league XI – where they will be made very welcome!”

He continued: “As we have not played league cricket for a number of years, it is very hard to know how competitive we'll be.

“That said, I think we are hoping to be challenging to win the league. More than anything, we are very excited about the new impetus the club has.

“We have been making big improvements at the ground, which is looking better than it has in years.

“We want the cricket to become a focal point of Sidbury village life and have built a good relationship with The Red Lion”

The club are staging a major fundraising initiative on May 1, with a barbecue being held at the ground to which all are welcome. Club nets are each Wednesday evening from 6pm and the club are also always delighted to welcome new players and anyone interested can contact Alex [Paget] on 07707 287041.