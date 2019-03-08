Sidbury youngsters enjoy end-of-season pairs meeting with Sidmouth

Youngsters from Sidbury and Sidmouth cricke tclubs who took part in an end-of-season pairs meeting. Picture SIDBURY CRICKET CLUB Archant

Sidbury hosted Sidmouth for a meeting of the respective clubs' U8 and U10 players in a pairs meeting.

For Sidbury, Oscar Bond and Jerry Deng, have shown real progress this season with their bowling, claiming three wickets between them for the sum of 15 runs off their four overs.

The pair also batted with real gusto, Bond hitting a brace of fours to leave them with a final score of 32-1. Next to bowl were Ellie Monro Higgs and Daisy Grove, and they also impressed, restricting the Sidmouth duo to 18-1 before combining with the bat to score 32-1 with Munro Higgs striking one delightful cover drive.

The next pairing pitted Jack Pugh and Josh John-Ringe against Herbie Isherwood and Sid Ridgway. Both sets of bowlers managed to get a single wicket but even though Josh John-Ringe managed a couple of fours Sid Ridgway and Herbie Isherwood managed to get two more runs in total.

The last Sidbury pairing was that of Cleo and Charlie Turley, paired against Scott Monro Higgs and Tom Grove. With all four of the players having played representative cricket for East Devon, this contest saw lots of excellent play with no small amount of skill on show! Scott Monro Higgs and Tom Grove batted first and chalked up three fours towards a good tally before, in the final over there was a terrific boundary hit by Scott Monro Higgs, this then followed by the most aggressive 'run' call that led to the loss of a wicket.

However, some serious overthrowing let them get three back on the last ball! That left the Turleys with a score of 30-1 to better.

Tom Grove opened the bowling with Charlie Turley facing and, after a couple of singles, Charlie Turley hit two fours to bring their first over to 12. However, the first ball from Scott Monro Higgs claimed a wicket, but then Cleo Turley hit another four only for the next delivery to be a wicket, leaving the reply on 18-2 after two overs. At the start of the final over they required 17 runs.

Despite some great running and another boundary, their effort closed on 32-3,