Sidmouth 2nd XI suffer only their thrid defeat of the league season

PUBLISHED: 13:01 01 August 2019

A set of cricket stumps ahead of the start of play in a Tolchards Devon Cricket League match,. Picture STEVE BIRLEY

Archant

Sidmouth II slipped to a 39-run defeat in the Tolchards Devon League C Division East first-versus-second match when they hosted Heathcoat II at the Fortfield.

Sidmouth skipper Anthony Griffiths won the toss and invited his opposite number to bat and a catch by Ed Hurley off Lee Clayden gave the home side an early wicket. However, that was to be the first of only five wickets that the home bowlers could snare as Heathcoat closed on a challenging 301-5 after their 45 overs.

There was not much joy for any of the home bowlers with four claiming a single wicket each and the 'best' of the figures was the 1-19 return of Lee Clayden from five overs while Miles Dalton returned figures of -145 from a full shift of nine overs.

Isaac Thomas and Matt Parker launched the reply, but were parted with the score on 18 with Parker caught and bowled for five. Antony Cox (6), Thomas Moore (0), skipper Anthony Griffiths (10) and Ed Hurley (2) all perished to leave the home side wobbling on 76-5. That brought Tom Wainwright to the wicket to link up with opener Thomas and the pair fired their side back into the contest with a partnership of 75 before Wainwright fell for a 33-ball knock of 28. George House took over and kept the momentum going, but the loss of Thomas with the score just three runs shy of 200 - the opener out for a 10 boundary 78 - scored off 96 deliveries, probably ended any outside hopes of a home victory.

House was eighth man down with the total on 239 - in his case having scored 33 from 48 deliveries and one more wicket was lost, that of Lee Clayden, who was run out for 16. Charlie Dibble (4) and Miles Dalton (6) were the not out batsman at stumps as Sidmouth closed on 262-9 to suffer only their third defeat of the league season.

It all means that, with five games to play and 100 points up for grabs, Heathcoat hold a 125 point lead over both Sidmouth 2nds and Exmouth 2nds.

