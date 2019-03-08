Sidmouth 2nds claim thrilling final ball Corinthian Cup victory at Thorverton

Sidmouth 2nd XI claimed a big scalp as they defeated Thorverton 1st XI in a compelling Corinthian Cup tie that went down to the final delivery.

After winning the toss for the evening match at Thorverton, Sidmouth skipper Anthony Griffiths opted to bat first.

However, the home side, with a couple of overseas players who were comfortably the best bowlers the team has come across to date this season, had the visitors in heaps of bother at 55-5.

Batting first in the evening contest, Byron Knowles (8), Nick Mansfield (4), Isaac Thomas (25), Jash Patidar (0) and Saj Patidar (1), were all back in the pavilion with just 55 runs on the board.

Crucially, skipper Griffiths was still there and he and Ed Hurley took added 20 for the sixth wicket which was that of the skipper for 17.

Jordan Fowler (2) fell next, and it was left to Hurley (27no) and Lee Clayden (3no) to see the Fortfield men up to a closing total of 100-7 after their 20 overs.

Clearly, with what seemed a below par figure on the board it would need a combination of good bowling and slick fielding to see Sidmouth home.

It was duly delivered as a terrific catch by Mansfield gave Toby Seldon the first wicket with the score on 19. A wonderful throw that hit the stumps by Knowles accounted for a second wicket, a run out with the score on 24. The third wicket was taken by Jordan Fowler thanks to a superb catch held by Toby Seldon and, at 51-3 the outcome was in the balance.

Knowles bagged a brace of wickets, and Fowler got a second - this time thanks to an amazing catch held by Miles Dalton who had also done his bit with the ball, conceding just 13 runs from his four overs. At the start of the final over, Thorverton needed 13 to win. Lee Clayden, who had only played his first game at 2nd XI level the previous Saturday, was tasked with bowling the final over. His first ball was slammed over the boundary for six and the second also crossed the rope, albeit along the ground - three runs required from four balls! The third delivery was a dot ball and the fourth yielded a single. Two balls remaining and two runs needed! The penultimate delivery was also a dot ball and so the match rested on the final ball! The ball was wide of the stumps but the Thorverton batsman got bat on it and it flew to gully where Dalton held another wonderful instinctive catch and Sidmouth had won by a single run!

Skipper Anthony 'Griff' Griffiths said: "What a superb effort from the bowlers to defend such a low score on a very good wicket. It was also a superb fielding performance to back up the bowling. This was certainly a game where the old adage of 'catches win matches' rang very true!"