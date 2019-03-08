Sidmouth 2nds power to big win at Alphington

Sidmouth at home to Exmouth. Ref shsp 20 19TI 4777. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Sidmouth 2nds bounced back from their Tolchards Devon League C Division East opening day defeat by winning handsomely at Alphington, beating the Exeter side by a whopping 142 runs.

After winning the toss and opting to bat, Sidmouth were given a great start by a knock of 75 from Nick Mansfield.

On what was a good afternoon for the visiting batsmen, a number gave great support to Mansfield, none more so than Isaac Thomas who was a single run shy of a half century when he was run out! Matt Cooke scored 32 from the openers berth and Nick Gingell chipped in with 27 as Sidmouth powered their way to an impressive 279-6.

The Alphas lost their first wicket with just a dozen runs on the board with Sidmouth opening seamer Matt Parker bagging a leg before decision.

The Exeter side recovered to 80-2 before a flurry of wickets and their ultimate all out score of 137 after 43.2 overs.

Just as the batsman had all chipped in, each of the five bowlers claimed a brace of wickets with the best figures being the 2-18 from Parker from nine overs while teenage spinner Jordan Wilkinson returned figures of 2-19 from 8.2 overs.

The three other bowlers, and their figures, were: Jash Patidar (2-29), Byron Knowles (2-34) and Matt Cooke (2-35).

Next up for the Fortfield second string is tomorrow's home meeting with a Shobrooke Park 1st XI that has, like Sidmouth, won one and lost one so far this early league term.