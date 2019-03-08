Sidmouth and Newton Poppleford players honour the memory of Ian French

Sidmouth and Newton Poppleford cricket teams who met to honour the memory of Ian French who passed away earlier this year. Picture SIDMOUTH CC Archant

A very special day of six-a-side cricket was staged at the Fortfield, Sidmouth in memory of the late Ian French who sadly passed away just prior to the start of the 2019 season and who had been such a tremendous service of Sidmouth Cricket Club where he was one of the club's umpires.

The day comprised of two six-a-side matches; one that saw Sidmouth Over-30s taking on Newton Poppleford Over-30s and then the two clubs again went head-to-head, but this time with Under-30 teams.

Funds raised on a wonderful day will be split between the British Heart Foundation and the purchase of a new score board for Newton Poppleford CC which is home to the Sidmouth III XI and where Ian [French] spent many a Saturday afternoon umpiring.

In the first of the day's two matches, Anthony Griffiths led the Sidmouth CC O30s team while Matthew Raistrick skippered Newton Poppleford. The match went the way of Sidmouth as did the Under-30s meeting held later in the day.

However, the result of the action was not the be all and end all of a superb day that was put together to remember Ian French and also raise funds for the two afore mentioned causes.

Sidmouth Cricket Club stalwart Saj Patidar receives a birthday cake that was presented to him on the same day as the club met Newton Poppleford in a match to honour the memory of Ian French who passed away earlier this year. Picture SIDMOUTH CC

The trophy that the clubs contested on the day was a glass vase that held the ashes of an umpires' coat together with a ball, a set of bails and a 2019 Sidmouth CC fixture card and it is hoped that this will not become a regular annual event.

There was one other special presentation on the day and that was the handing over of a cake to mark the popular Saj Patidar's 50th birthday!