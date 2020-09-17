Advanced search

Sidmouth and their seven game run to the Tier One final

PUBLISHED: 12:22 17 September 2020 | UPDATED: 12:22 17 September 2020

Sidmouth played six matches on their way too their latest Tolchards Devon League campaign success.

Their challenge began on Saturday, July 25 with a Fortfield meeting with Seaton.

Batting first, Sidmouth scored 226-9, led to that total by Alex Barrow (60) and Luke Bess (40). Seaton were then reduced to a close of 54-8 when bad light stopped play.

Ollie Pugsley (3-6) took the bowling honours, but the games was later declared as having been abandoned and so no points were awarded.

Matchday two did produce a result as a visit to Exmouth on the first Saturday of August saw Sidmouth claim a four wicket win.

Exmouth batted first and were bowled out for 206 in one ball shy of 45 overs. Ollie Pugsley (4-60) again took the bowling honours before Alex Barrow carried his bat for a knock of 92 and Byron Knowles scored 37 as Sidmouth got home with four wickets and seven overs to spare.

Matchday three saw Sidmouth defeat visiting Budleigh by 64 runs.

The Fortfield men batted first and were bowled out for 225 with Luke Bess (89) and Alex Barrow (72) the key scorers. Budleigh were then bowled out 161 with Byron Knowles amongst the wickets with a return of 5-36.

Matchday four saw Sidmouth defeat Exmouth by two wickets.

The Maer men batted first and scored 234-5 with two wickets each for both Byron Knowles and Tom Simmons.

Bad weather struck and, bizarrely, owing to the Duckworth Lewis rules, Sidmouth were tasked with scoring more runs that the visitors had managed! However, they managed it and with two wickets, and two overs to spare closing on 254-8 with the principle runs coming from Josh Bess (58), Zac Bess (42) and Luke Bess (38).

Matchday four ended with Sidmouth winning by 55 runs on their visit to Budleigh.

Batting first, Sidmouth scored 224-5 thanks to a splendid unbeaten 107 from captain Zac Bess.

Budleigh were then bowled out for 169 with the main wicket takers being Ollie Pugsley (3-44) and Tom Simmons (3-20).

Sidmouth had already qualified for the semi-finals ahead of their last group game, a visit to Seaton on the last Saturday of August.

In a low scoring affair, Sidmouth win by 58 runs. They batted first and were bowled out for 150 with Dylan Hurst (44) and Zac Bess (24) the main run providers.

Seaton were then bundled out for 92 thanks to Byron Knowles, who served up a superb return of 3-6 from seven overs and there were two wickets for both Ollie Puglsey and Luke Bess.

In the semi-final, Sidmouth travelled to Plymouth where, batting first, Sidmouth closed on 281-6.

Zac Bess (97) and Alex Barrow (65) were the principle scorers and then Luke Bess (3-26), Jordan Fowler (3-45) and Ollie Pugsely (2-23) combined to see the home side bowled out for 227 to give the Fortfield men a 54 run win and a place in the final against Heathcoat.

