Sidmouth and Tipton share top spot in latest Indoor Cricket League table

PUBLISHED: 12:54 12 February 2020

A cricket ball on the scorers table.

A cricket ball on the scorers table.

Archant

There were two matches played on matchday five of the Sidmouth Leisure Centre New Year League.

First up, Sidmouth claimed a third win in four matches, scoring 140 and then restricting Clyst Hydon to 106.

The other action saw Upottery claim a second success as they scored 114 and then bundled out Newton Poppleford for the lowest team score of the term to date, 31.

That means the Popples remain the only one of the five teams in the competition yet to win a game this term. They have now lost all four matches.

After five rounds of matches the latest league table reads:

P W D L WT WL Pts

Sidmouth 4 3 0 1 24 22 9

Tipton St John 4 3 0 1 14 13 9

Upottery 4 2 0 2 16 14 6

Clyst Hydon 4 2 0 2 15 22 6

Newton Poppleford 4 0 0 4 20 18 0

WT - wickets taken; WL = wickets lost

