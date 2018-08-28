Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Sidmouth and Tipton top early indoor cricket league table

PUBLISHED: 10:24 18 January 2019

Picture: Thinkstock

Picture: Thinkstock

DAVID MARIUZ

The first two weeks of matches in the latest Sidmouth Leisure Centre Indoor Cricket League have now been completed.

In the week one matches, played on the first Sunday of January, there were wins for Tipton St John, Newton Poppleford and Sidmouth over Clyst St George, Clyst Hydon A and Ottery St Mary respectively.

Newton Poppleford recorded the highest score – 113 in their win over Clyst Hydon A, who were restricted to 109.

Sidmouth scored 93 to defeat the Otters (90) and Tipton scored 78, to defeat Clyst St George (76).

Week two saw Tipton make it two wins from two as they restricted Ottery to 109 and then closed in on victory.

There was also a second win for Sidmouth who, like Tipton, made it ‘played two and won two’ as they bundled Newton Poppleford out for 83, passing it with some degree of comfort.

Clyst St George picked up a first win, scoring 79 to defeat Clyst Hydon B (78).

Upottery, who won the pre-Christmas league in their first season in the competition, have made a winning start to the new league by beating Clyst Hydon A, who they restricted to a score of 78 after they had registered one of 108.

Latest table

P W L WF WA Pts

Sidmouth 2 2 0 6 7 6

Tipton 2 2 0 7 8 6

Upottery 1 1 0 6 4 3

Newton Poppleford 1 1 1 8 10 3

Clyst St George 2 1 0 1 10 3

Ottery St Mary 2 0 2 6 3 0

Clyst Hydon A 2 0 2 8 9 0

Clyst Hydon B 1 0 1 1 6 0

Most Read

Death of Newton Poppleford farm worker in tractor crash was ‘unnecessary and caused by gross negligence’, court hears

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

POLL: How would you vote in a second Brexit referendum?

EU map

Will Devon get snow this weekend?

A yellow weather warning was issued by the Met Office yesterday and remains in force today. Picture: Met Office.

Ottery family’s holiday tragedy centre of documentary to help others process loss

Sio^n Roe now 22 is making a documentary about the death of his father when he was only 10 and hopes it can inspire others who have struggled with loss. Picture: Sio^n Roe

Sidbury resurfacing works close roads for two weeks

Road closed

Most Read

Death of Newton Poppleford farm worker in tractor crash was ‘unnecessary and caused by gross negligence’, court hears

#includeImage($article, 225)

POLL: How would you vote in a second Brexit referendum?

#includeImage($article, 225)

Will Devon get snow this weekend?

#includeImage($article, 225)

Ottery family’s holiday tragedy centre of documentary to help others process loss

#includeImage($article, 225)

Sidbury resurfacing works close roads for two weeks

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Sidmouth Town set for tough test at Elmore

Sidmouth Town at home to Ilfracombe Town. Ref shsp 03 19TI 8491. Picture: Terry Ife

Mighty Meg nets 11 on a special weekend for the Otters

Ottery away at East Budleigh. Ref shsp 02 19TI 7832. Picture: Terry Ife

Goalkeeper Finch is outstanding as Sidmouth Warriors U11s are edged out

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth and Tipton top early indoor cricket league table

Picture: Thinkstock

Sidmouth Running Club’s Trig Training sessions going well

The Sidmouth Running Club sociable Trigs training group. Picture SIDMOUTH RUNNING CLUB
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists