Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Sidmouth and Upottery the last two ‘perfect records’ in Indoor Cricket League

PUBLISHED: 08:27 25 January 2019

Picture: Thinkstock

Picture: Thinkstock

DAVID MARIUZ

The penultimate Sunday of January saw three more matches played in the Sidmouth Leisure Centre Indoor Cricket League.

First up was the meeting between Tipton and Newton Poppleford and it produced something of a shock as Tipton, who went into the game sitting joint top of the table, were well beaten by the Popples, who scored a whopping 161 and then restricted Tipton to 83.

Sidmouth made it ‘played three and won three’ as they bundled out Clyst Hydon A for 56, a total they passed with ease and the final game saw Upottery make it two wins from two as they restricted Clyst Hydon B to 67 before knocking off the runs.

Sidmouth and Upottery are the only sides in the league to still sport 100 per cent records.

Latest table

P W L WF WA Pts

Upottery 2 2 0 12 7 6

Clyst Hydon A 3 0 3 10 15 0

Clyst Hydon B 2 0 2 12 8 0

Clyst St George 2 1 1 10 5 3

Newton Poppleford 3 2 1 14 11 3

Ottery St Mary 2 0 2 6 3 3

Sidmouth 3 3 0 12 9 9

Tipton St John 3 2 1 8 14 6

Most Read

Sidmouth to lose another bank following Santander announcement

Santander, Sidmouth. Picture: Google Maps

Swimmer drowned after drinking during picnic on beach near Sidmouth

Devon County Hall in Exeter.

Road out of Ottery reopened after car ends up in ditch

Chineway Road is closed in both directions. Picture: Google Maps

Challenge to £55,000 price tag to replace Ottery footbridge following bid rejection

The site of the former bridge at The Tumbling Weir. Ref sho 03 19TI 8526. Picture: Terry Ife

Plans for two blue plaques to salute historic landmarks

The family-run Bedford Hotel in Sidmouth.

Most Read

Sidmouth to lose another bank following Santander announcement

Santander, Sidmouth. Picture: Google Maps

Swimmer drowned after drinking during picnic on beach near Sidmouth

Devon County Hall in Exeter.

Road out of Ottery reopened after car ends up in ditch

Chineway Road is closed in both directions. Picture: Google Maps

Challenge to £55,000 price tag to replace Ottery footbridge following bid rejection

The site of the former bridge at The Tumbling Weir. Ref sho 03 19TI 8526. Picture: Terry Ife

Plans for two blue plaques to salute historic landmarks

The family-run Bedford Hotel in Sidmouth.

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Quick-fire Otters make it 11 straight victories

Ottery away at East Budleigh. Ref shsp 02 19TI 7853. Picture: Terry Ife

Mighty Mercan leads Sidmouth Raiders Under-15s to big win over Whipton

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

Otters to run Under-25 side next season to complement current senior set-up

Mansfield at the double as SOHC men win at Barum to stay top

Sidmouth and Ottery A at home to Okehampton. Ref shsp 08-17TI 7473. Picture: Terry Ife

Justin Ashby makes comeback at First Chance 10k in Exeter

Running
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists