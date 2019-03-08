Sidmouth beaten in Servicemaster Clean Devon T20 final

Sidmouth were beaten in the final of the Servicemaster Clean Devon T20 final at Instow with Heathcoat lifting the trophy after being the Fortfield men by nine wickets.

Earlier in the day Sidmouth had booked their final berth by winning the second of the days two semi-finals, beating hosts North Devon by five wickets.

North Devon batted first and were bowled out for 136 in the final over with the key wicket takers being Charlie Miles (3-36), Josh Bess (2-28) and Jordan Fowler (2-28).

Sidmouth were given a great start in the run chase by the Bess brothers - Josh (63) and Zak (42) - who got the side to 98 before the first wicket fell.

There was then a flurry of wickets as North Devon's Ben Howe claimed four wickets, but Sidmouth hung in there to ease into the final.

However, batting first in the final, Sidmouth had only managed to make 136-8 for eight in their 20 overs with Jamie Drew the key bolwler for Heathcoat as he got rid of Alex Barrow, Rory Thomas and Nick Gingell, with the latter dismissed hit-wicket!

Gingell shaped to play the delivery through cover, but lost his footing executing the shot and slipped into the stumps.

Byron Knowles (25) and Ed Hurley (28no) chipped and ran at the end to get the score up to 136.

Holman (73) and French (38) got Heathcoat away to a 56-run start. Jack Dart (21no) and Holman took Heathcoat the rest of the way.

Three overs out Heathcoat needed eight to win. Two hits from Dart - the first a six off Jordan Fowler - got the job done.

Man of the match went to Holman, who was a little embarrassed by the award.

"I did nothing really - it was our bowlers who set it up," said Holman.

Skipper Thompson agreed, adding: "Malcolm Cloete and Matt Hague hit the straps early to get rid of some of Sidmouth's gun batters.

"The imperious Holman took us through to the end. He was majestic and shared a very good opening stand with Callum French who showed great character and intent against some decent seamers."

After the final, Sidmouth club captain Nick Gingell said: "There's no disgrace in being beaten by the better side.

"We didn't have enough runs, which meant Heathcoat didn't have to take any risks.

"We were given a bit of a lesson in how to bat as they just played strong cricket shots.

"Positives from the day were the performances of our young lads. Ed Hurley, Jordan Fowler and Byron Knowles all performed with credit and it was a great experience for them."