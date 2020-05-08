Sidmouth CC - a look at early May matches in recent seasons

With the current Tolchards Devon Cricket League ‘on hold’ owing to the on-going Coronavirus pandemic we have taken a look back at early May Sidmouth CC action.

This coming Saturday (May 9) ought to have been matchday two for Sidmouth in the 2020 Tolchards Devon League campaign, but the on-going Coronavirus pandemic has put paid to that.

So, with no cricket to report, here we bring you a look at recent season’s and early May matches.

Last year (season 2019)

Saturday, May 4, a trip to Bovey Tracey ended in a 32 run win for Sidmouth. In what proved to be a low-scoring affair, Sidmouth batted first and were bowled out for 141. That final total seemed unlikely when the team slipped to 84-6, but the tail wagged and, thanks to an unbeaten 32 from number six bat Henry Gater the final total of 141 was achieved. As for the other main contributions, opener Alex Barrow hit 24 and both Josh Bess, from the number two berth and number four bat Zak Bess, had knocks of 15. Bovey Tracey were then bowled out in one ball shy of 43 overs, for just 109 thanks to the combined efforts of first change Will Murray (3-15 from nine overs), second change Max Hancock (3-19 from 10) and third change, Charlie Miles (2-26 from 10). Opening bowler Tom Simmons claimed the other two wickets. Indeed he took the first and the last to fall and returned figures of 2-25 from 9.5 overs.

Season 2018

Saturday, May 5, a home meeting with Sandford was won by three wickets. Sandford batted first and were bowled out for 186 in 48.2 overs. Six bowlers were used by Sidmouth and all six claimed at least one wicket. Will Murray led the way with his return being 3-17 from 9.2 overs and those other figures were: Tom Simmons (2-31), Aviwe Mgijima (2-33), Matt Cooke (1-53), Charlie Miles (1-32) and Ben Sapiecha (1-15). A successful run chase looked in doubt with the Sidmouth reply on 126-6, but a 41 run partnership for the seventh wicket between Nick Gingell (25 no) and Robbie Powell (12), helped set up what was eventually a three wicket success with the winning line crossed on 187-7 after 45.5 overs. Elliott Rice top scored in the successful run chase with 52 and other main contributors were Luke Bess with 29 and Will Murray with an unbeaten 17.

Season 2017

Saturday, May 6, and a seven wicket defeat at the hands of Paignton. Sidmouth batted first and were bowled out for 177 in 46.4 overs. The main run scorers were Nick Gingell with 38, Zac Bess with 28 and number nine bat Scott Barlow hit 30. Barlow and Gingell added 54 for the 8th wicket. Paignton eased to a seven wicket win and crossed the finish line with 14 balls to spare. Third change Charlie Miles returned figures of 2-24 from 10 overs and opener Scott Barlow was the other wicket taker with his return being 1-46 from 10 overs.

Season 2016

Saturday, May 7, saw Sidmouth lose to North Devon by a margin of seven wickets. Batting first, Matt Cooke led the batting effort with a century. Cooke scored 109 from 136 balls, hitting a dozen fours and brace of sixes. Other runs came from Will Murray with a 21-ball 31 from the number nine berth while James Gingell (26), Matt Hewer (23) and Nick Mansfield (13no) all chipped in as Sidmouth closed their 50 overs on 224-8. North Devon lost just three wickets in the run chase with the wickets shared between Will Gater, Kyle Brockley and Charlie Miles.

Season 2015

Saturday, May 2 and a visit to Plympton never took place as the fixture was washed out on a soggy early season Saturday.

Season 2014

Saturday, May 3, and a visit to Bovey Tracey ended in a two wicket win. The home side batted first and were restricted to a closing total of 156-7 after their 50 overs. Fourth change bowler Miles Dalton was pick of the effort with the ball as he returned figures of 3-26. Sidmouth got home thanks to an unbeaten 40 from Will Sobczac and a knock of 33 from Josh Bess. When the win was confirmed, the other not out batsman with Sobczak was Will Murray (4no).

Season 2013

Saturday, May 4, this season was played out under the previous Devon League match rules that allowed for winning - and losing - draws. They were away at Torquay where they won by 101 runs. Sidmouth batted first and declared their innings on 284-4 after 45 overs. It was a first wicket partnership of 187 between Matt Cooke (92) and Liam Lewis (93) that under pinned the team’s eventually total. Other contributions came from Pete Randerson, with an unbeaten 45 and a knock of 26 from Anthony Griffiths. Sidmouth used eight bowlers in their bid to knock over the Torquay batsmen. Of the eight, it was third change Miles Dalton who took the bulk of the wickets with his return being 4-31 from 8.2 overs. Will Murray bagged a brace and there were also two wickets for sixth and final change Liam Lewis who finished with figures of 2-1.