Sidmouth CC all set for another year of Friday night All Stars Cricket

PUBLISHED: 14:25 02 May 2019

All Stars Cricket starts a new season at Sidmouth Cricket Club on Friday, May 10. Picture ARCHANT

All Stars Cricket starts a new season at Sidmouth Cricket Club on Friday, May 10. Picture ARCHANT

Archant

Sidmouth Cricket Club launches a new season of All Stars Cricket at their Fortfield home on Friday, May 10.

All Stars Cricket is an English Cricket Board (ECB) initiative that delivers cricket for youngsters and is a concept adopted by over 50 clubs across Devon.

The main aim of the initiative is to provide cricket for the five to eight year olds over an eight week period each summer with sessions lasting for one hour each week.

The emphasis is on fun and being active in a safe environment with all the sessions run by fully accredited coaching staff.

Every child which registers will receive a backpack full of goodies, including a cricket bat, ball, activity book, personalised shirt and cap – all delivered to the family home! The first of the Sidmouth CC eight week run is on Friday May 10 and it will run each Friday thereafter through until June 26. Each session last for one hour, starting at 4.45pm and finishing at 5.45pm. For more information about the Sidmouth All Stars email Matt Cooke at matt.cooke@mail.com

You can register now, online at www.allstarscricket.co.uk

