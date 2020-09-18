Sidmouth CC - another succesful season is done - 1st XI averages

Byron Knowles, who topped the Sidmouth CC bowling averages in the 2020 season that ended with the Fortfield men winning the Tolchards Devon League tier-one Premier play-off final against Heathcoat. Picture; SERENA KOWLES Archant

The 2020 cricket season was certainly an ‘unusual’ one, but it had a familiar end for Sidmouth CC 1st Xi with the Fortfield men bringing the campaign to a successful one with their success over Heathcoat to lift the Tolchards Devon League Tier One Premier trophy.

In terms of individual contributions over the eight game season, Alex Barrow topped the batting averages, scoring 372 runs, ending with an average of 62.00

Two other batters scored over 200 runs; Zac Bess hit 348 and Luke Bess hit 251.

The ‘best of the rest’ was the 176 runs from the bat of Josh Bess.

Byron Knowles topped the bowling averages with his 17 wickets coming at an average of 13.00.

Ollie Puglsey was the only other bowler into double figures for wicket taking - his tally being 15 while both Tom Simmons and Jordan Fowler had nine wickets.

The Sidmouth1st XI 2020 Devon League competition final averages

Batting

G In NO Runs H’est Average

Alex Barrow 7 7 1 372 92* 62.00

Zak Bess 8 8 1 348 107* 49.71

Luke Bess 7 7 0 251 89 35.86

Josh Bess 5 5 0 176 58 35.20

Dylan Hurst 6 6 1 130 47 26.00

Byron Knowles 8 8 0 130 39 16.25

Nick Mansfield 8 8 2 105 25 17.50

Cameron Evans-Grainger 8 7 3 64 27 16.00

Jash Patidar 5 4 2 29 10 14.50

Tom Simmons 7 3 1 22 13 11.00

Henry Gater 1 1 0 9 9 9.00

Jordan Fowler 8 2 0 7 7 3.50

Ollie Pugsley 8 4 0 7 4 1.75

Robbie Powell 1 1 0 4 4 4.00

Toby Seldon 1 1 1 2 2* 2.00

Bowling O M Runs W Best Average

Byron Knowles 50.0 3 221 17 5/36 13.00

Ollie Pugsley 49.0 1 240 15 4/50 16.00

Tom Simmons 52.2 4 254 9 3/20 28.22

Jordan Fowler 64.3 6 263 9 3/45 29.22

Luke Bess 9.3 0 46 7 3/26 6.57

Zak Bess 16.0 1 51 5 3/38 10.20

Josh Bess 30.0 2 120 3 1/28 40.00

Dylan Hurst 18.0 1 49 2 1/4 24.50