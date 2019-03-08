Advanced search

Sidmouth CC duo in Devon Lions in Devon Lions squad

PUBLISHED: 09:10 26 June 2019 | UPDATED: 09:10 26 June 2019

Cricket.

Cricket.

BrianAJackson

Sidmouth duo Rory Thomas and Tom Simmonds are included in the Devon Lions squad for this Sunday's (June 29) County Ground 50-over friendly against Gloucestershire Academy.

The game was originally fixture as a two-day match, but cut back to a single day at Gloucestershire's request. Weight of games and the demands on players were behind the request.

Devon Lions is a development programme run by the county club to prepare emerging cricketers for Minor Counties cricket.

Exeter leg-spinner Ed Middleton went through the system last season and is now in the three-day Unicorns Championship squad.

Three players will make their Devon Lions' debuts against Gloucestershire: Charlie Barriball, Sam Read and Jack Moore. All have impressed in league cricket this season for their club sides. Read, who turns out for Clyst St George, has hit four league centuries so far.

Tim Western, the director of the Lions project, said: "This is a great opportunity for these players, who have been performing well within the league, to test themselves at the next level up."

Devon Lions: R J Thomas (Sidmouth), C Barriball (Tavistock), M P Skeemer (Cornwood), T J R Codd (Bovey Tracey), J S Moore (North Devon), J H G Degg (Torquay), M J Petherbridge (Plymouth), G B Allen (Torquay), T W Simmons (Sidmouth), S Read (Clyst St George), B Beaumont (Cornwood), D M V Fogerty (Hatherleigh).

Most Read

Heavyweight mammoth tooth discovered in garden - but how did it get there?

Colin Boynton, Stephen and Stella Huyshe-Shires and Ann Tanner with the 5.5kilo mammoth tooth found in their garden. Picture: Clarissa Place

Surfs up! New shop to help people ride the waves

Jurassic Paddle Sport owner Guy Russell has opened a surf shop, pictured with Jenny Kim and Maddie Todd outside the shop in Libra Court. Picture: Clarissa Place

GP’s bid for £1.4m Sidmouth surgery extension is one step closure to reality

The new Beacon Medical Centre. Ref shs 7767-23-15AW. Picture: Alex Walton

Woman found after search around Sidmouth

Sidmouth Lifeboat prepares to launch. Picture: Ian Lange

Sidmouth In Bloom prepares for five day secluded garden event

Sidmouth in Bloom's biggest fundraiser will take place from June 27 to July 1. Picture: Lynette Talbot

