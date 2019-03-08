Sidmouth CC duo in Devon Lions in Devon Lions squad

Cricket. BrianAJackson

Sidmouth duo Rory Thomas and Tom Simmonds are included in the Devon Lions squad for this Sunday's (June 29) County Ground 50-over friendly against Gloucestershire Academy.

The game was originally fixture as a two-day match, but cut back to a single day at Gloucestershire's request. Weight of games and the demands on players were behind the request.

Devon Lions is a development programme run by the county club to prepare emerging cricketers for Minor Counties cricket.

Exeter leg-spinner Ed Middleton went through the system last season and is now in the three-day Unicorns Championship squad.

Three players will make their Devon Lions' debuts against Gloucestershire: Charlie Barriball, Sam Read and Jack Moore. All have impressed in league cricket this season for their club sides. Read, who turns out for Clyst St George, has hit four league centuries so far.

Tim Western, the director of the Lions project, said: "This is a great opportunity for these players, who have been performing well within the league, to test themselves at the next level up."

Devon Lions: R J Thomas (Sidmouth), C Barriball (Tavistock), M P Skeemer (Cornwood), T J R Codd (Bovey Tracey), J S Moore (North Devon), J H G Degg (Torquay), M J Petherbridge (Plymouth), G B Allen (Torquay), T W Simmons (Sidmouth), S Read (Clyst St George), B Beaumont (Cornwood), D M V Fogerty (Hatherleigh).