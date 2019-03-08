Sidmouth CC - hat-trick of success on final day of the Tolchards Devon League season

All three of the Sidmouth senior XIs won their respective final matches of the 2019 Tolchards Devon Cricket League.

The 1st XI defeated Paignton at the Fortfield with Alex Barrow playing a key part.

First up, the opener scored a 101-ball 111, hitting 11 fours and two sixes as he and Luke Bess, who scored 81 from 99 balls (10 fours and one six) put on 157 runs for the second wicket, helped their side to a close of 273-8.

Others to contribute runs to the Sidmouth cause were Matt Cooke with 25 and Josh Bess, with 23.

Then, in a thrilling finish with Paignton needing four off final ball to win, Barrow held a catch which saw Sidmouth to a narrow success as the visitors closed on 270-9.

Tom Simmons (3-40), Josh Bess (2-40) and Will Murray (2-52) claimed the bulk of the visiting wickets to fall.

Sidmouth 2nd XI were 21 run winners on their visit to Whimple 1st XI where they batted first and skipper Anthony Griffiths top scored with an unbeaten 54.

Jash Patidar (35), Dylan Hurst (29), Rory Thomas (24) and Byron Knowles (23) all contributed to an all out total of 216.

Young Knowles then claimed figures of 4-39 and there were useful returns from Lee Clayden (3-59) and Matt Parker (2-34) as Whimple were bowled out for 195.

Saj Patidar was the star of the show in the 3rd XIs six run win at Woodbury & Newton St Cyres.

Patidar scored a 101-ball 114, hitting eight fours and six sixes and opener David Watkins chipped in with 55 as Sidmouth closed on 227-5.

The home side were then restricted to 221-8 with two wickets each for William Swann (2-30), Tim Chapman (2-54) and Luke Raistrick (2-58).

In terms of end-of-term finishes; the 1st XI ended in third place with 257 points, 47 fewer than champions Heathcoat and 10 less than runners-up Paignton.

The 2nd XI, for the second successive season, were the C Division East runners-up - this time finishing second to Heathcoat II and the third team, who also finished runners-up, will step up to play in D Division East next season.