Sidmouth CC in their first three games of Devon League campaigns over the past decade

Sidmouth batsmen Nick Gingell and Will Murray at home to Paington. Ref shsp 19 17TI 2363.

Looking back at the first three matches of past Tolchards Devon League seasons for the Sidmouth 1st XI.

Season 2019

Twelve months ago, matchday three for Sidmouth was a meeting with Plymouth that they won by 157 runs. Openers Alex Barrow (107) and Rory Thomas (71) put on 149 for the first wicket and then Matt Cooke hit an unbeaten 100 as Sidmouth closed on 363-4 after 50 overs. In reply Plymouth closed on 206-8 with Will Murray claiming figures of 4-28. That was a third straight win for Sidmouth who opened their campaign with a 32 run won over Bovey Tracey. In a low-scoring affair, Sidmouth batted first and were bowled out for 141 in 38.4 overs with the top contributions being 32 from Henry Gater and 24 from Alex Barrow. Will Murray (3-15 from nine overs) and Max Hancock (3-19 from 10) combined to see Bovey bowled out for 109 in one ball short of 43 overs. A week later Exmouth were beaten by 57 runs. Batting first, Sidmouth were bowled out for 237 with the main scorers being Rory Thomas (46), Will Murray (34) and Robbie Powell (30). Max Hancock (2-41), Charlie Miles (2-31) and Tom Simmonds (2-39) combined to then bowl out Exmouth for 180 in 45.4 overs.

First three games: W, W, W

Season 2018

Matchday three of the season was a May 19 home game against Heathcoat that saw Sidmouth beaten by seven wickets! Batting first, the Fortfield men were bundled out for just 95 in 31.5 overs with the top home score being the 33 scored by Aviwe Mgijima. Heathcoat cruised home on 96-3 in one ball shy of 21 overs with all three wickets falling to Josh Bess (3-29 from four overs). The first game of the season had seen Sandford beaten by three wickets. Sandford batted first and were bowled out for 186 with Will Murray taking 3-17 from 9.2 overs while there were two wickets for both Tom Simmonds and Aviwe Mgijima. Elliott Rice (52), Luke Bess (28) and unbeaten knocks of 25 from Nick Gingell and 17 from Will Murray saw Sidmouth to victory. Seven days later Sidmouth again won by three wickets, this time against a Plymouth side they bowled out for 155 with Charlie Miles taking 3-26 and Will Murray, 3-21. Henry Gater then top scored in the successful run chase that ended on 159-7 with one ball of the 40th over to be bowled.

First three games: W, W, L

Season 2017

Matchday three of the season was on May 20 when Sidmouth were beaten by Bovey Tracey by a margin of three wickets in a match that saw the victors chase down a revised target. Sidmouth batted first and were bowled out for 164 in 40.3 overs. The principle run scorers were Zac Bess (49), Luke Bess (25) and Will Murray (22no). Sidmouth used seven bowlers in bid to force victory, but Bovey got home on 1607. Scott Barlow claimed three of the wickets and Josh Bess bagged a brace. The season had begun with Sidmouth losing to Paignton by seven wickets. Batting first, Sidmouth were bowled out for 177 in 46.4 overs. Nick Gingell (38), Scott Barlow (30) and Zac Bess (28) were the main contributors. Third change Charlie Miles with 2-24 from 10 overs, was the best of the returns as the Sidmouth bowlers made Bovey work hard for their win. A week later Sidmouth beat Bradninch by three wickets in another game decided by a revised target. Bradninch batted first and scored 245-5 with Scott Barlow taking 2-58. Zac Bess then hit a run-a-ball 73 and Josh Bess scored 62 as Sidmouth won on 220-7.

First three games: L, W, L

Season 2016

Matchday three of the season was washed out so there was no play possible in the game at Exmouth. The first two games of the season had seen Sidmouth beaten by North Devon before bouncing back with a big win over Bovey Tracey. On the opening day of the season Sidmouth batted first against North Devon and closed on 224-8 with the innings dominated by Matt Cooke, who hit 109. Will Murray, batting at number nine, hit an unbeaten 31. Sidmouth used seven different bowlers to try and stop the run chase from being successful, but they only managed three wickets between them as North Devon sealed victory on 226-3, one ball into the 46th over. Matchday two saw Sidmouth bounce back to winning ways as Bovey Tracey were beaten by eight wickets. Kyle Brockley (4-11 from 10 overs) and Will Gater (5-17 from nine) did have Bovey 25-9 before they limped to an all out total of 65. Sidmouth used up one ball shy of 14 overs, losing just two wickets in the successful run chase with Matt Cooke hitting an unbeaten 39.

First three games: L, W, C

Season 2015

Matchday three of the season was played on May 16 when Sidmouth enjoyed a 32-run win over Exmouth. Batting first, Sidmouth closed on 198-9 thanks, in the main, to 48 from Nick Gingell and an unbeaten 43 from Matt Hewer. Exmouth were then restricted to a reply of 166-9 thanks to fourth change Liam Lewis who took 4-42. Matchday one saw the game at Plympton washed out and matchday two saw Sidmouth beat Bovey Tracey by five runs. Sidmouth batted first and closed on 215-3 from 50 overs, led there by Harvey Sargent (79), Matt Cooke (56), Adam Dibble (32) and Andrew Mathieson (28no). Third change Liam Lewis then took 3-46 and Mathieson completed a fine all-round shift with 2-36 as Bovey were restricted to 210-6 in their reply.

First three games: C, W, W

Season 2014

Matchday three of the season was on May 17 and, for the second week running, Sidmouth openers Josh Bess and Liam Lewis put on 222 for the opening wicket! Sidmouth beat Torquay by 56 runs. Bess (113) and Lewis (100) played a massive part in the Fortfield men declaring after 44.3 overs on 257-3. Josh Bess then took 4-45 and there were two wickets each for Will Murray and Will Sobczak as Torquay were bowled out for 201 in 47 overs and one ball. The week before Bess (110) and Lewis (111) had once again put on 222 for the first wicket as they led their side to 248-4 against Cornwood. Daniel Babula then claimed 4-31 and Will Murray took 3-25 as Cornwood were bowled out for 95 in 35 overs and two balls. The opening game of the season had seen Sidmouth defeat Bovey Tracey by two wickets. Bovey batted first and fourth change bowler Miles Dalton took 3-26 as they were restricted to a total of 156-7. Will Sobczak then top scored with an unbeaten 40 and Josh Bess chipped in with 33 as Sidmouth got home with two wickets and three overs to spare.

First three games: W, W, W

Season 2013

Matchday three (May 18) of this season saw Sidmouth defeat Cornwood by 138 runs to make it three straight victories at the start of the season. Sidmouth batted first and closed on 301-6 with the major contributors being Matt Cooke (92), Liam Lewis (73) and Anthony Griffiths (41). Fourth change bowler Liam Lewis then claimed 3-17 and there were two wickets each for Will Gater and Scott Barlow as Cornwood were bowled out for 163 in 44 overs. The first two games of the season saw Sidmouth start with a 101 run success over Torquay with Matt Cooke (92), Liam Lewis (93) and Pete Randerson (45no) combining to see Sidmouth to a close of 284-4 declared. Eight different bowlers were used as Torquay were bowled out for 183 in 42.2 overs with third change Miles Dalton returning figures of 4-31. Seven days later Sidmouth beat Exmouth by 32 runs. Batting first, Sidmouth were bowled out for 148 in 42 overs with number nine Scott Barlow top scoring with an unbeaten 43. Exmouth were then bowled out for 116 in 37.4 overs. Scott Barlow led the bowling effort with 5-19 from nine overs and Will Murray had a return of 3-35.

First three games: W, W, W

Season 2012

Sidmouth were in action against Plymouth on matchday three (May 19) and they went down by a margin of 34 runs, but once again their last pair so nearly turned inevitable defeat into an unlikely victory. Plymouth batted first and closed on 316-6 with third change Matt Cooke taking 3-40. Sidmouth were then ‘staring down the barrel’ on 212-9 when last man Miles Dalton (27no) joined Will Murray and the pair added 70 before Murray was the last wicket to fall, caught on 45 off the second ball of the 50th over with Sidmouth all out for 282. In their first two matches that season, Sidmouth had begun with a one wicket win over North Devon. Sidmouth used seven different bowlers and it was fourth change Nick Gingell who took 3-25 as North Devon closed on 160-9. Gingell, batting at number eight, then top scored with an unbeaten 58 as he and Matt Cooke (31) saw their side from 59-7 to 114-8 before Gingell and Miles Dalton, the latter facing 15 deliveries without scoring, but crucially helping Gingell add 31 for the unbroken final wicket to force victory. A week later Sidmouth beat Sandford by 12 runs. Sidmouth batted first and Zac Bess (48) and Sam Anderson (40) top scored as the team closed their 50 overs on 217-9. In the Sandford replay, Sidmouth again used seven bowlers and five; Josh Bess, Miles Dalton, Will Murray, Sam Anderson and Matt Cooke, each bagged a brace as Sandford were bowled out for 205.

First three games: W, W, L

Season 2011

Sidmouth were preparing for a matchday three (May 21) game against Plympton that saw them win by five wickets. Neil Hancock (4-41), Will Murray (3-30) and Miles Dalton (3-28) combined to bowl Plympton out for 135 and then Hancock top scored with 36 and Saj Patidar hit an unbeaten 25 as Sidmouth strolled to victory. In their opening two games that season Sidmouth had endured very different fortunes. On matchday one, they were beaten by a margin of just 14 runs at Bradninch where they so nearly pulled off a ‘great escape’. Bradninch had batted first and Will Murray (4-42) and Neil Hancock (3-44) combined to bowl the hosts out for 176. However, Sidmouth were then 102-9 in their reply before last man Miles Dalton (26no) joined Matt Cooke and the pair took their side so close to an unlikely win with Cooke the last man out for 42 with the Sidmouth score 162 all out with five balls of the 50th over remaining. Seven days later Sidmouth powered back to winning ways, thrashing visiting Heathcoat by 10 wickets! Neil Hancock (5-39) and Will Murray (2-19) saw the visiting side bundled out for 104 in 34.1 overs and then Josh Bess (69) and Anthony Griffiths (31) saw their side to a 10 wicket win inside 24 overs.

First three games: L, W, W

Season 2010

Sidmouth were taking on Braunton on matchday three (May 15) of this season. They made short work of it too as they batted first and scored 216-7 thanks to Anthony Griffiths (51), Neil Hancock (45) and Josh Bess (41) and then Will Murray blew the North Devon men away taking seven wickets, returning figures of 7-16 from 11 overs. In their opening two games that season matchday one had seen the meeting with North Devon abandoned with the Fortfield men needing just 21 to win from five overs and with five wickets in hand. Sam Richardson (63), Neil Hancock (56) and Anthony Griffiths (29) had Sidmouth on 214-5, chasing the North Devon offering of 234-6 with Josh Bess having taken 3-59, when the rains arrived to washout play. Matchday two saw a meeting with Plymouth drawn with Sidmouth batting first and closing on 216-9 with the top scores being 67 from Josh Bess and 47 from Neil Hancock. Josh Bess then took 5-43 and Will Murray, 3-25 with Plymouth closing in reply on 153-8.

First three games: Ab, D, W