Sidmouth CC latest - clean sweep of wins on matchday seven of the Tolchards Devon Cricket League

Sidmouth Cricket Club in action against North Devon Cricket Club.Picture: Sam Cooper Archant

Matchday seven of the Tolchards Devon Cricket League saw a full house of wins for the three Sidmouth XIs.

The first team won what turned out to be a thrilling Fortfield contest with North Devon.

The home side batted first and closed on 217-8, thanks mainly to a 98-ball nine boundary 74 from opener Alex Barrow. It was a case of the 'Bess clan' providing all most of the support as Zach Bess (38), Dom Bess (21), Luke Bess (21) and Josh Bess (19) all chipped in.

At 106-7 and then 107-8, it looked like a comfortable home win, but the North Devon ninth wicket pairing of Jas Kalsi and Frank King added 72 before Kalsi was trapped leg before by Dom Bess for 45. King stuck around with last man Richard Screech, adding another 23 runs for the final wicket which was that of King, caught by Zach Bess off Dom Bess to see the visiting side all out for 202 and Sidmouth winners by 15 runs.

It was not so close at Barnstaple and Pilton where Sidmouth IIs crushed the home side by a whopping margin of 220 runs!

Batting first, Sidmouth powered their way to 300-4 in their allotted 40 overs. Elliott Rice led the charge with a 104-ball 118, his innings including a dozen fours.

Matt Cooke was next best, he scored 64 as he and Rice put on 112 for the first wicket. Nick Gingell (27) and Byron Knowles (26no) were the other main batting contributors.

Barum had no answer in the second session as the Sidmouth bowlers ran through them in one ball shy of 31 overs, leaving the home side all out for just 80!

Charlie Dibble, who was introduced as the third change, took the bowling honours with figures of 3-7 from six overs and there were a brace of wickets for youngsters Byron Knowles (2-13) and Jash Patidar (2-17).

Completing a Fortfield clean sweep were the third XI who comfortably won their E Division East meeting with Ottery St Mary 2nds,

Tom Clay (94) and Dylan Hurst (84) put on 106 for the third wicket as Sidmouth batted first and closed on 269-9. The 'best of the rest' from the Sidmouth batsmen was a knock of 49 from Isaac Thomas.

Matt Jeacock took the Ottery bowling honours with figures of 3-55 and there were two wickets each for Jonathan Traner and George Southall-Brown.

In their reply, Ottery were bowled out for 184 in 43.5 overs. Eddie Rudolph top scored with 66 from 74 deliveries, hitting seven fours and two sixes and Dan Jeacock chipped in with 35. George House led the bowling honours with figures of 4-38 from nine overs and there were two wickets each for Ben Fisher and Lee Clayden.