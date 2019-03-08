Sidmouth CC latest - who's leading the race to be the clubs top wicket taker in league matches this season

Picture: Thinkstock DAVID MARIUZ

With just four matchdays of the Tolchards Devon Cricket League season remaining thoghts are turning to just who might end the campaign as the leading Sidmouth wicket taker and run scorer this campaign.

It's close in terms of the current leading wicket takers with the 1st XI being led by Max Hancock with 20 wickets; second is Will Murray with 15 while, in the 2nd XI, both Charlie Dibble and Jordan Fowler have 19 wickets each and, in the third XI it's Lee Clayden who leads the way with 13 E Division East wickets to his name.

With the bat, the leading 1st XI run scorer is Alex Barrow with 801 Premier Division runs while, in the 2nd XI it's Nick Mansfield who leads the way with 492 runs while hot on his heels is 2nd XI skipper Anthony Griffiths with 457 runs. For the third Xi, the leading run scorer so far is Tim Chapman with 205 runs to his name.

In the catching stakes, not incluing wicketkeepers, Josh Bess has eight for the 1st XI.

In the 2nd XI, leading the way with 'safe hands' is Nick Mansfield who has held seven catches and that is the same number held to date in the third XI by Dillon Hurst, while John Goodwin also has seven catches to date, five of those keeping wicket.