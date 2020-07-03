Sidmouth CC rewind - Looking at the matchday 10 fortunes in recent campaigns

With no cricket being played at local level - there is s Test Match being played next week between England and the West Indies - we have to rely on past action for our current cricket ‘fix’, writes Stephen Birley.

Twelve months ago, this coming weekend, local clubs were meeting on matchday 10 of the 2019 campaign and that was also a matchday that marked the first round of matches in the second half of the season.

Season 2019

Sidmouth 1st XI were in Premier Division action against a Bovey Tracey side they had beaten by 32 runs when the sides had met on the opening day of the season. This time round, Sidmouth batted first and were led to a closing total of 314-6 by a century from Alex Barrow, who, together with Josh Bess, put on 168 for the second wicket. Barrow hit 13 fours and two sixes in his 143 while Bess hit 10 fours in his 76-ball 70. Bovey Tracey were then bowled out for 163 in 45.2 overs and it was fourth change Max Hancock who took the bowling honours with his return of 6-29 from 8.2 overs. No fewer than four of the teenage spinner’s wickets were clean bowled.

Sidmouth 2nds were beaten by seven wickets in their C Division East meeting with Exmouth II. Nick Gingell (64) and skipper Anthony Griffiths (46) helped see their side to a close of 199-8. However, Exmouth powered their way to a handsome win, losing only three wickets in the process and crossing the winning line with 19 deliveries to spare.

Sidmouth III went down by five wickets in their E Division East meeting with Topsham St James. Tim Chapman, 53, Isaac Thomas, 36, and 30 extras saw Sidmouth to a close of 170-9. However, the Tops eased home, losing just five wickets, three of them falling to Thomas who completed a fine all-round shift with his return being 3-32.

Season 2018

Saturday July 7 saw the staging of the matchday 10 games and Sidmouth 1st XI chalked up an emphatic 143-run win over hosts Sandford. Batting first, it was a wonderful century from Zac Bess that led the Fortfield men to a close of 331-5. Bess faced just 109 balls for his 142 and he rifled a dozen fours and seven sixes. He got support from Avive Mgijima (56), Henry Gater (57) and Josh Bess (46). Sidmouth had been 81-3 before a 125-run partnership for the fourth wicket between centurion Bess and Mgijima. Sandford were then bowled out for 188 and, of the seven bowlers used, the best returns came from spinners Charlie Miles (3-26) and Max Hancock (3-38). Sidmouth 2nd XI were equally dominant in their C Division East home meeting with Whimple, winning the game by nine wickets. Whimple batted first and eased their way to 111-1, but then the ‘change’ bowlers got to work. Fourth change Matt Cooke took 4-23 and third change Nick Gingell claimed 2-48 as Whimple were restricted to a close of 182-9. Cooke then took charge with the bat, hitting a 46-ball 61 with his innings including nine fours and one six. His was the only wicket to be lost as the Fortfield faithful witnessed a nine-wicket win with Isaac Thomas (54) and Nick Gingell *52) the not out batsmen at stumps. Sidmouth III made it a winning day all-round for the club as they defeated Clyst Hydon II by nine wickets. The game at Newton Poppleford saw less than 27 overs in total! Lee Clayden (5-46), Jordan Fowler (3-2) and Wes Holmes (2-45) combined to bowl the visitors out for 93 in 15.3 overs. Jash Patidar was out for 18 in the run chase leaving his father Saj (35) and Louis Adey (33) to see the side to a nine-wicket win.

Season 2017

Matchday 10 was played out on July 1 and, once again, Sidmouth 1st XV launched the second half of their Premier Division campaign with an emphatic win, beating visiting Plymouth by eight wickets. Josh Bess was the star of the show with first ball and then bat as he ended the day with a six-wicket haul and a century to his name! Bess claimed figures of 6-25 and the other wickets fell to Will Murray (2-48) and Scott Barlow (1-38) as Plymouth were restricted to 202-9. Bess then faced 117 deliveries, hitting 14 fours and two sixes as he scored 105. Zac Bess chipped in with a 40-ball seven boundary 49 and Luke Bess hit 34 as Sidmouth cantered to victory on 203-2. Sidmouth 2nd XI were three wickets winners of their Premier Division 2nd XI visit to Plymouth II. They used seven bowlers to winkle the home side out for 138 in 45 overs. Daley Holmes (3-30), fifth change Nick Mansfield (2-5) and Charlie Dibble (2-16) were the successful bowlers. In reply Sidmouth slipped to 49-3 before a 73-run partnership between Anthony Dibble (49) and Daley Holmes (37) steadied the run chase that eventually ended successfully on 142-7 after 34.3 overs. Sidmouth III were without a game as that season the 2nd XI B Division East operated with nine teams and matchday 10 was the one saw Sidmouth III as the odd team out.

Season 2016

July 2, saw the Exeter beaten by 43 runs. On a day of ‘missing out’ on batting milestones, Harvey Sargent was out one short of a century and Zak Bess scored 49 as Sidmouth were bowled out for 255 in 43.4 overs. Liam Lewis, who chipped in with 30 with the bat, then took 4-53 and Matt Cooke, who had earlier been out without troubling the scorers, took 4-40 as Exeter were bowled out for 212. Sidmouth 2nd XI lost their home meeting with Exeter II, going down by six wickets. Batting first, Sidmouth batted first, but the only innings of note came from Dec Lines (86), Anthony Dibble (50) and Anthony Griffiths (16) - the other eight batsmen could only muster 19 runs between them - as the team were bowled out for 185. Daley Holmes then claimed 2-41 as Exeter eased to victory on 188-4. Sidmouth III defeated Bideford Littleham & Westward Ho by two wickets. Charlie Dibble returned the eye-catching figures of 3-6 from nine overs and Graham Munday bagged a brace of wickets as the North Devon-based side were bowled out for 160. Munday then hit an unbeaten 54 from the number seven berth and, with Mike Pigeon chipping in with 46, Sidmouth sealed victory on 161-8.

Season 2015

Matchday 10 fixtures were played out on July 4 and Sidmouth 1st XI were 36-run winners of their top flight meeting with Plympton. Batting first, Sidmouth scored 245-8, led there by Anthony Griffiths (51no), Liam Lewis (48), Will Sobczak (29), Will Murray (29) and Nick Gingell (21). Liam Lewis (4-47), Jake Fawcett (3-32) and Charlie Miles (3-30) then combined to bowl Plympton out for 209. Sidmouth II were eight wicket winners of their game at Plympton II where they bowled out the home side for 132 with the bulk of the wickets falling to Dec Lines (3-22), Toby Seldon (2-19) and Charlie Dibble (2-16). Dan Powell then top scored with 69 and he and Nick Mansfield (50) out on 104 for the second wicket. Sidmouth III went down by four wickets in a low scoring B Division East 2nd XI meeting with Chudleigh II. Batting first, Sidmouth were in danger of a very early finish as they slipped to 46-9. Then, last man Daley Holmes joined Jordan Fowler at the wicket and Holmes thumped a nine-boundary run-a-ball unbeaten 45 and, with Fowler (10) the last man out, Sidmouth were able to reach three figures before being bowled out for 107. The Sidmouth bowlers made a great first of winning the game as Wes Holmes (3-16), Lee Clayden (2-15) and Fionn Wardrop (1-28) combined well, but Chudleigh edged home on 108-6.