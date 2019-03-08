Sidmouth CC - This Saturday's league action

Tomorrow (Saturday) sees the halfway point reached in the 2019 Tolchards Devon Cricket League.

All three Sidmouth XIs are in strong positions in their respective leagues and they go into their latest matches all looking to chalk up a hat-trick of wins.

The 1st XI travel to Paignton where they will meet the side sitting between the Fortfield men, in third, Heathcoat, who occupy top spot. The gap between Sidmouth and the Mid Devon side stands at 15 points with Paignton seven behind Heathcoat and eight better off than the Fortfield men.

Sidmouth have lost on their last two visits to Paignton and last won their in 2011.

In C Division East, Sidmouth 2nds hold the high ground and have a 10 point lead ahead of tomorrows meeting with third placed Whimple at the Fortfield. Whimple sit third, a point behind second placed Heathcoat 2nds.

Sidmouth III sit second in E Division East and they reach the halfway point tomorrow with a home game (at Newton Poppleford) against Woodbury & Newton St Cyres. Sidmouth are 11 pints shy of leaders North Devon II, but are a whopping 39 points clear of third placed Bradninch 2nds and it will take a major slump in form in the second half of the season to stop the Fortfield men's 3rd XI bagging a second successive promotion.