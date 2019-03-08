Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Sidmouth CC - This Saturday's league action

PUBLISHED: 08:27 28 June 2019

Picture: Thinkstock

Picture: Thinkstock

peplow

Tomorrow (Saturday) sees the halfway point reached in the 2019 Tolchards Devon Cricket League.

All three Sidmouth XIs are in strong positions in their respective leagues and they go into their latest matches all looking to chalk up a hat-trick of wins.

The 1st XI travel to Paignton where they will meet the side sitting between the Fortfield men, in third, Heathcoat, who occupy top spot. The gap between Sidmouth and the Mid Devon side stands at 15 points with Paignton seven behind Heathcoat and eight better off than the Fortfield men.

Sidmouth have lost on their last two visits to Paignton and last won their in 2011.

In C Division East, Sidmouth 2nds hold the high ground and have a 10 point lead ahead of tomorrows meeting with third placed Whimple at the Fortfield. Whimple sit third, a point behind second placed Heathcoat 2nds.

Sidmouth III sit second in E Division East and they reach the halfway point tomorrow with a home game (at Newton Poppleford) against Woodbury & Newton St Cyres. Sidmouth are 11 pints shy of leaders North Devon II, but are a whopping 39 points clear of third placed Bradninch 2nds and it will take a major slump in form in the second half of the season to stop the Fortfield men's 3rd XI bagging a second successive promotion.

Most Read

Heavyweight mammoth tooth discovered in garden - but how did it get there?

Colin Boynton, Stephen and Stella Huyshe-Shires and Ann Tanner with the 5.5kilo mammoth tooth found in their garden. Picture: Clarissa Place

Surfs up! New shop to help people ride the waves

Jurassic Paddle Sport owner Guy Russell has opened a surf shop, pictured with Jenny Kim and Maddie Todd outside the shop in Libra Court. Picture: Clarissa Place

Little pig goes wee wee wee all the way home: mirco-pig escapes in Sidmouth

Could not believe my eyes

‘Don’t let your dog play with sticks’ warning after Barney undergoes emergency surgery

Kate Wilson and Barney who had an emergency dental operation thanks to Raddenstiles. Picture: Adrian Baverstock

Sidmouth Lifeboat welcomes new boat

The boat arrives. Picture: Clarissa Place

Most Read

Heavyweight mammoth tooth discovered in garden - but how did it get there?

Colin Boynton, Stephen and Stella Huyshe-Shires and Ann Tanner with the 5.5kilo mammoth tooth found in their garden. Picture: Clarissa Place

Surfs up! New shop to help people ride the waves

Jurassic Paddle Sport owner Guy Russell has opened a surf shop, pictured with Jenny Kim and Maddie Todd outside the shop in Libra Court. Picture: Clarissa Place

Little pig goes wee wee wee all the way home: mirco-pig escapes in Sidmouth

Could not believe my eyes

‘Don’t let your dog play with sticks’ warning after Barney undergoes emergency surgery

Kate Wilson and Barney who had an emergency dental operation thanks to Raddenstiles. Picture: Adrian Baverstock

Sidmouth Lifeboat welcomes new boat

The boat arrives. Picture: Clarissa Place

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Sidmouth ladies land another Devon InterClub victory - now for the quarter-finals!

Bowls. Ref exsp 25-16SH 9104. Picture: Simon Horn.

Ottery men continue Country Trophy winning streak with victory over Sidmouth

Action from Ottery bowls. Picture OBC

Sidmouth CC - This Saturday’s league action

Picture: Thinkstock

Sidmouth seniors net fine away win at Vivary Park

East Devon golf club. Ref exsp 25 17TI 5401. Picture: Terry Ife

LIVE - Crunch meeting for fire service to discuss cuts to services

Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service were called to the scene.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists