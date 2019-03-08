Sidmouth CC to run another series of the popular 'Wine and Wickets'

Wine and Wickets starts a new season at Sidmouth Cricket Club on Friday, May 10. Picture ARCHANT Archant

Wine and Wickets is an English Cricket Board (ECB) initiative that introduces cricket to prospective lady players and, now in its third year, is continuing to prove a huge hit.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The concept sees cricket combined with a post session glass of prosecco or soft drink for all that take part.

The Wine and Wickets format has certainly led to the formation of new lady cricket teams and there is now a thriving Devon Ladies cricket competition.

Sidmouth CC launch a new term of Wine and Wickets at their Fortfield Groudn home on Friday, May 10 with a 7pm start and an 8-m finish time.

Attendance at the sessions do not require any cricketing experience at all! Indeed, what the concept was created for was to introduce cricket to so many new ladies and, to date, it has been a huge success.

So, if you would like to join the ladies at Sidmouth CC, then get along to that first Friday meeting on May 10.

For more information contact Kate Cooke on 07884367446.