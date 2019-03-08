Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Sidmouth CC to run another series of the popular 'Wine and Wickets'

PUBLISHED: 09:00 04 May 2019

Wine and Wickets starts a new season at Sidmouth Cricket Club on Friday, May 10. Picture ARCHANT

Wine and Wickets starts a new season at Sidmouth Cricket Club on Friday, May 10. Picture ARCHANT

Archant

Wine and Wickets is an English Cricket Board (ECB) initiative that introduces cricket to prospective lady players and, now in its third year, is continuing to prove a huge hit.

The concept sees cricket combined with a post session glass of prosecco or soft drink for all that take part.

The Wine and Wickets format has certainly led to the formation of new lady cricket teams and there is now a thriving Devon Ladies cricket competition.

Sidmouth CC launch a new term of Wine and Wickets at their Fortfield Groudn home on Friday, May 10 with a 7pm start and an 8-m finish time.

Attendance at the sessions do not require any cricketing experience at all! Indeed, what the concept was created for was to introduce cricket to so many new ladies and, to date, it has been a huge success.

So, if you would like to join the ladies at Sidmouth CC, then get along to that first Friday meeting on May 10.

For more information contact Kate Cooke on 07884367446.

Most Read

East Devon Local Elections 2019: Who’s elected in Sidmouth and Ottery?

Election results 2019. Picture: Archant

National retailers quash rumours about opening in Sidmouth

The M&S Foodhall in Exmouth. Picture: Terry Ife

East Devon Local Elections 2019: Conservatives ousted from Ottery district council seats as newcomer wins big

Meet the candidates: Ottery candidates are: Harv Sethi (Independent) Luke Gray (Labour) Anne Edwards (Conservative) Paul Carter (Conservative) Vicky Johns (Independent) Geoff Pratt (Independent) Peter Faithfull (Independent) Margaret Piper (Conservative)

Former care home to be turned into apartments

An application has been submitted to turn The Priory care home into nine apartments. CREDIT: Google Street View

Rock band to launch debut album at Sidmouth pizzeria

Jet Black 3 from left to right - Simon Snowy Snowdon, Robert Papworth and Phil Borrett of the Marine in Sidmouth will launch their debut album at the end of May. Picture: Got Your Six Music

Most Read

East Devon Local Elections 2019: Who’s elected in Sidmouth and Ottery?

Election results 2019. Picture: Archant

National retailers quash rumours about opening in Sidmouth

The M&S Foodhall in Exmouth. Picture: Terry Ife

East Devon Local Elections 2019: Conservatives ousted from Ottery district council seats as newcomer wins big

Meet the candidates: Ottery candidates are: Harv Sethi (Independent) Luke Gray (Labour) Anne Edwards (Conservative) Paul Carter (Conservative) Vicky Johns (Independent) Geoff Pratt (Independent) Peter Faithfull (Independent) Margaret Piper (Conservative)

Former care home to be turned into apartments

An application has been submitted to turn The Priory care home into nine apartments. CREDIT: Google Street View

Rock band to launch debut album at Sidmouth pizzeria

Jet Black 3 from left to right - Simon Snowy Snowdon, Robert Papworth and Phil Borrett of the Marine in Sidmouth will launch their debut album at the end of May. Picture: Got Your Six Music

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Sidmouth CC to run another series of the popular ‘Wine and Wickets’

Wine and Wickets starts a new season at Sidmouth Cricket Club on Friday, May 10. Picture ARCHANT

LIVE UPDATES: Sidmouth and Ottery town council election results

Election results 2019. Picture: Archant

Coffee concert to support Sidmouth Town Band

Sidmouth Town Band. Picture:Kyle Baker

I must go down to the seas again …

Mervyn Jackman. Picture: Stephen Williams

Taking pride in Honiton

Tony McCollum chairman of Honiton and District Chamber of Commerce and Industry presenting Pride of Honiton Trophy and Certificate to Helen Newman (centre) managing director of Honiton Sports and her assistant Dannie Skinner.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists