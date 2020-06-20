Sidmouth CC XIs and Saturday, June 20 action in bygone seasons

This coming Saturday (June 20) would have seen the Tolchards Devon Cricket League stage matchday eight fixtures.

However, with it looking increasingly likely that there will be no formal league cricket this year owing to the Coronavirus pandemic, we are forced, in terms of reporting on cricket action, to look back at past seasons.

The last time that Devon League cricket was played on June 20 was back in the 2015 season.

Sidmouth 1st XI were in Premier Division against North Devon, but it did not turn out to be a good day for the Fortfield men for they went down by a margin of six wickets.

Batting first, Sidmouth were 5-1, 8-3 and then 53-5 when Josh Bess was joined by Anthony Griffiths and the pair added 104 before the sixth wicket fell. Bess went on to score 62 from 68 deliveries, hitting seven fours and two sixes while Griffiths stuck around for 99 deliveries for his 36. However, once the partnership was ended, the innings closed soon after as Sidmouth fell from 157-5 to 160 all out! North Devon needed just 29 overs and two balls to claim a six wicket win. Will Murray (2-50) was the most successful of the Sidmouth bowlers.

On the same day, Sidmouth 2nd XI were in Premier Division 2nd XI action and they too faced North Devon opposition, but they defeated the men from Instow, winning by 74 runs. Batting first, Sidmouth were led to a close of 176-9 from their 45 overs at thee wicket. Dec Lines top scored with 44 and the other main contributions came from Saju Patidar (31), Robbie Powell (37) and Miles Dalton (25).

North Devon II were then bowled out for 102 in n38 overs thanks to the combined efforts of Charlie Dibble (3-21), Toby Seldon (2-19), Miles Dalton (2-25) and Joe Griffiths (2-26).

Sidmouth III were in B Division East 2nd XI action away at Bradninch II where they recorded a 64-run victory. Isaac Thomas was the start of the show in Mid Devon, hitting 148, totally dominating the Sidmouth innings which saw them eventually bowled out for 211 with the centurion the last wicket to fall! Thomas hit his first 50 off just 28 balls and his second came from 46 while his whole innings lasted 107 deliveries and he hit 14 fours. The best of the rest was a knock of 20 from Mike Pidgeon while Lee Clayden scored 19. Bradninch II were then bowled out for 157. Sidmouth used eight bowlers and five of the eight got a wicket each with the most successful being Lee Clayden (2-18).

Previously, there had been June 20 action in the 2009 season. That year, Sidmouth 1st XI defeated Bradninch by 105 runs. It was very much the ‘Neil Hancock Show’ as the Sidmouth all-rounder first hit 124 and then claimed a ‘fivefer’. Hancock’s ton was complemented by a knock of 7y4 from Josh Bess while Sam Richardson chipped in with 31 as Sidmouth closed on 255-7. Hancock then claimed 5-45 from 11.5 overs and there were wickets also for Will Murray (3-27) and Scott Barlow (2-23) as Bradninch were then bowled out for 150 in 38.5 overs.

Sidmouth 2nd XI were comprehensive nine wicket winners of their Premier Division 2nd XI derby meeting with Exmouth II. Mark Jasper claimed 4-34 from 15 overs and there were wickets also for Greg Chaplin (3-16), Paris Pinney (2-47) and Graham Munday (1-2) as the Maer men were bowled out for just 114. Saju Patidar then hit an unbeaten 64 and there was an unbeaten knock of 23 by Jamie Wardrop as Sidmouth raced to victory.

The third XI had to make do with a losing draw when they met Plymstock II in an A Division 2nd XI meeting. Tim Le Roux (2-25), Russell Bess (2-29) and Greg Chaplin (2-37) combined to restrict Plymstock to a close of 217-9 and then Richard Macey (57), Mike Dibble (45) and Robbie Powell (39no) scored the bulk of the runs in the reply of 208-5.