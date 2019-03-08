Sidmouth chairman chat - 'It's been a super start across the board'

Sidmouth Cricket Club at The Fortfield Archant

For this week's chat with the Sidmouth chairman we kicked things off by suggesting that, with all three senior XIs winning on matchday three of the new league season a grand total to date of eight wins from the nine games across the three team represents a superb start to the campaign.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Fionn replied: "Indeed, it's been a very good start, with impressive individual performances throughout, so plenty of pressure on the selectors from a number of players!

"As an example, Ed Hurley played his first league game last weekend and took eight wickets for 19 runs in the third XI.

"That's not bad for a guy who joined us as a keeper / batsman two years ago!

Next up we asked specifically about the 1st XI, those two centuries and the first start for teenager Byron Knowles in the senior 1st XI.

Fionn replied: "The 1sts did brilliantly. Alex Barrow and Matt Cooke scored centuries while Rory Thomas helped us get the ideal start with 70.

"Cookie was in the 2nds when Josh and Zac Bess were available, so will be very hard to drop now!

"Byron thoroughly deserved his promotion and is a fine all round cricketer. He is one of a number of second teamers who have impressed in cup games, with Jordan Fowler and Jash Patidar also impressing in the 1st team cup games played this year."

Sunday saw the Fortfield play host to the Devon ladies versus Berkshire ladies game and Fionn said: "It was a shame the rain intervened, but we were delighted to host Devon's women and look forward to doing so again. Mike Dibble hosted fantastically and even found time to deliver one of his increasingly popular tea break video updates!"

Next up we gave Fionn the stage to talk about the cub's colts. He said: "Our colts organiser, Rachel Perram, and her excellent group of managers and coaches have been putting on a really good programme.

"Especially pleasing is the revival of our Under-15 team, which is the result of a lot of hard work by Rachel and the U15 manager, Sonya White."

As ever, last, but not least, we asked if there was anything else he would like put under the spotlight. He replied with: "Wine and wickets continues at 7pm on Friday evenings and all players, new and old, are always made very welcome."