Sidmouth Cricket Club beat Werrington as preparations for new Devon Cricket League season begin

PUBLISHED: 17:02 13 April 2019 | UPDATED: 17:02 13 April 2019

Sidmouth Cricket Club in action against Werrington. Picture: Sam Cooper

Sidmouth Cricket Club in action against Werrington. Picture: Sam Cooper

Archant

Sidmouth Cricket Club began their preparations for the upcoming Devon Cricket League season in perfect style with a seven wicket win over Werrington.

Tom Simmons took three wickets before Rory Thomas’ remarkable 56 from 26 balls helped secure the win for Sidmouth.

The game was the first pre-season friendly for the squad as they get ready for their league opener against Bovey Tracey in three weeks time.

The hosts won the toss and elected to bowl.

Werrington, who replaced Sidmouth’s original opponents Budleigh Salterton during the week, sent out openers Adams and Baldock who put on a 34 run partnership before Will Murray took the first wicket of the afternoon. His delivery was nicked by Adams into the hands of wicketkeeper Alex Barrow.

Adams’ replacement was next to go as Lawson was bowled by Charlie Miles having added a further 24 to the score. Werrington’s Smith was out and soon back in again, slicing a ball to mid-wicket and going for a duck off just two balls.

The visitors’ other opener Baldock was progressing nicely until his strike from a Matt Cooke delivery found the hands of Patidar. He ended the day with 32 runs to his name and the score at 101-4.

Sidmouth’s Tom Simmons proceeded to tear his way through the middle order by removing the wickets of Searle and Warne in quick succession to leave the visitors on 132-6. He later added Hodgson to his tally with the final wicket of the innings. Dinnis and Barnard were both run out.

The visitors toiled to finish on 188-9 at the end of the 45 overs.

Sidmouth started their innings strongly as Rory Thomas raced to his half century. Hitting six sixes and three fours, he reached 56 in just 26 balls before being bowled by Dinnis.

His partnership of 85 with fellow opener Alex Barrow, who also wasn’t afraid to swing the bat around, set the home side on their way to the win.

Cooke was the next wicket to fall as Dinnis dismissed him for 9 from 15 balls. Barrow then dug in alongside Henry Gater as the home side progressed past the 100 mark and chased down Werrington’s score.

Gater hit full marks on four occasions before eventually being caught by Dinnis from a Smith delivery on 57.

The hard work had largely already been done though and Nick Mansfield came into see Sidmouth over the line along with Barrow who carried the bat through the innings.

Sidmouth next face Bourton Vale at home on Saturday (April 20) at 1pm.

