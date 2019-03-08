Sidmouth Cricket Club awards - Alex Barrow a nets three honours

Alex Barrow and Doug Yeabsley. Picture SIDMOUTH CRICKET CLUB Archant

Alex Barrow was a three-time award winner at Sidmouth's annual dinner and presentation evening, writes Conrad Sutclliffe.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Louis Adey and Doug Yeabsley. Picture SIDMOUTH CRICKET CLUB Louis Adey and Doug Yeabsley. Picture SIDMOUTH CRICKET CLUB

Devon skipper Barrow switched to Sidmouth from Exeter during the last close season and quickly settled into his new surroundings.

By mid-June the former Somerset batsman had posted scores of 109, 52, 97, 50, 74 and 53 six successive games.

After missing out against Paignton - Mark Orchard dismissed him for 12 - Barrow got back to business with a season's best of 143 against Bovey Tracey and 99 in the derby date against Exmouth.

By the end of the season Barrow had struck three tons and nine 50s in a grand total of 1112 Premier Division runs. He averaged nearly 62.

Tom Denny and Tom Simmons. Picture SIDMOUTH CRICKET CLUB Tom Denny and Tom Simmons. Picture SIDMOUTH CRICKET CLUB

Only Plymouth run machine Faizan Riaz - seven tons, two 50s, 1230 runs - finished ahead of Barrow in the averages (87.86) and aggregates for the Premier Division.

Despite Barrow's profligacy with the bat in 2019, Sidmouth were unable to defend the Premier title they won in 2018. The new champions were Heathcoat, who won the title with a game to spare.

Barrow was presented with awards as batsman of the year, players' player of the year and fielder of the year at the dinner, which took place at the Hotel Elizabeth in Sidmouth.

Also honoured for his first-team performances was teenage spinner Max Hancock, who picked up bowler of the year. He took 23 wickets at 22.74 each with a season's best of six for 29 against Bovey Tracey.

Charlie Dibble and Doug Yeabsley. Picture SIDMOUTH CRICKET CLUB Charlie Dibble and Doug Yeabsley. Picture SIDMOUTH CRICKET CLUB

Second team award winners were Anthony Griffiths and Charlie Dibble, who were batter (570 @ 51.82) and bowler (24 @ 16.63) respectively.

Sidmouth 3rd XI won the Tolchards Devon League E Division East thanks to stand-out batter Louis Adey (247 runs) and bowler Lee Clayden, who took 17 wickets.

A new award - the Ian French Cup for 3rd XI newcomer of the year - went to Dylan Hurst. He bagged 15 wickets and scored 244 runs.

Sidmouth most improved player was Jordan Fowler, who with 56 wickets in all forms of the game out-bowled everyone else in the club.

Lee Clayden and Doug Yeabsley. Picture SIDMOUTH CRICKET CLUB Lee Clayden and Doug Yeabsley. Picture SIDMOUTH CRICKET CLUB

Chris Simmons and Tony Denny, who was represented by son Chris, were jointly named as clubmen of the year for their work as administrators and in particular for steering Sidmouth through the ECB's Clubmark accreditation process.

The awards were presented by former Devon bowler Doug Yeabsley, who has taken on the role of ground chairman at Sidmouth.