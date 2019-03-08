Sidmouth Cricket Club chairman - the weekly chat

Picture: Matt Smart Archant

Here we are in a new cricket season and once again we shall be bringing our readership a regular interview with Sidmouth Cricket Club chairman Fionn Wardrop about all things that are happening at the Fortfield.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Our first question of the new term was with regard to the opening weekend of Tolchards Devon League matches and the Sidmouth 1st XI's excellent win at Bovey Tracey.

Fionn said: "The firsts did really well to defend a low total as Bovey are a good home team and not many will beat them there.

"It made for an excellent start to the new league term."

Next up, we asked about the news of the eve-of-league-season standing down of 1st XI skipper Nick Gingell and Fionn said: "I do think that the news about Nick Gingell stepping aside as 1st XI skipper has been rather over-blown.

"Nick will be available less than he thought this season, while his vice-captain, Zac Bess, will be available more than he expected.

"Based on this Nick has opted for Zac to captain the league side on Saturdays, while he continues as overall club captain. That really is as exciting as the story gets."

The opening round of Tolchards League matches served up what seemed a surprise defeat for the 2nd XI who were so close to winning their division last season.

Fionn said: "The 2nd XI were disappointed to lose, but they came up against a couple of very good and experienced Premier standard cricketers who batted Exmouth 2nds to, one the day, a deserved win.

"However, we do feel that our young players will have learnt plenty about assessing what a good target is and bowling to a plan and I fully expect them to come good this season."

Next we asked the chairman about the third of the senior XIs who made a winning start to their campaign.

Fionn said: "The third XI put out a good side and played well. There were several strong individual performances, but the thing that stood out most was the team fielding effort, excellently led by captain, Tom Wainwright."

The chairman then highlighted the launch of a new term of All Stars (youth cricket) and Wine and Wickets (ladies cricket) which all gets underway at the Fortfield this Friday evening.

He said: "All Stars and Wine and Wickets get underway this Friday, together with our regular colts training sessions, so I hope it will be a lovely busy evening and enjoyed by lots of folk."

Finally, as ever, we asked the chairman if there was anything else he was keen to broadcast and he replied with: "We have a couple of big Sunday matches coming up. This Sunday (May 12), our first XI play in the second round of the Royal London Club Championship (National Knock Out) against Bridgwater, which should be a really good game.

"Play starts at 12:30pm and then, the following Sunday (May 19), Devon Women will play Berkshire Women with play starting at 11am.

"We'd love to attract a good crowd for this, especially as England Captain Heather Knight will be playing along with England's world cup final bowling hero, Anya Shrubsole.

"It's not often we get to welcome England Internationals to The Fortfield so we are really looking forward to this match."