Sidmouth Cricket Club honour the stars of the 2018 season
PUBLISHED: 10:16 26 December 2018 | UPDATED: 10:16 26 December 2018
Archant
Sidmouth Cricket Club celebrated two league titles and a near miss at their annual dinner and awards evening, writes Conrad Sutcliffe.
Luke Bess, in his third and final season as team captain, led the 1st XI to the Premier Division title in the Tolchards Devon League.
The third team, variously skippered by Saj Patidar, Fionn Wardrop, Miles Dalton and Graham Munday, won promotion as F Division East champions.
The odd-ones out were Anthony Griffiths’ second team, who were runners up behind Kilmington in the C Division East.
There was plenty to celebrate after dinner in the Bedford Hotel, which is literally a six-hit away from Sidmouth’s home on the Fortfield next door.
Josh Bess, the former Devon captain who stood down from that job at the end of last season, won the club’s batting award with 611 league runs at an average of 43.64. He scored 134 on the last day of the season in the win over Exmouth that clinched the Premier title.
Bowler of the year for the Premier-winning team was Will Murray, whose 29 wickets at 21.31 trumped spinner Charlie Miles (27 @ 20.19) by a whisker.
Isaac Thomas walked of with the second-team batting prize having made 748 runs at an average of 57.54. His top score was 210 in a stand with Griffiths of 224 in the derby clash with Budleigh Salterton 2nd XI.
Bryon Knowles and Daley Holmes, who took 24 wickets each, shared the 2nd XI bowling award.
Jashan Patidar, the 17-year-old son of Saj, made 372 runs at an average in the low 40s to win the 3rd XI batting award. The Exeter School pupil struck a maiden league century in the win over Upottery.
Jordan Fowler, with 26 wickets at 8.4 each, was the bowling award winner.
Skipper Griffiths, a still spritely despite fast approaching his 46th birthday, won the club’s fielding award for taking 17 catches. He was also clubman of the year.
The players’ player award went to Cape Cobras star Aviwe Mgijima, who scored 473 runs and took 26 wickets in league games.
Guests of honour at the event were Richard Brice and Wes Fowler of sponsors Devon County Sports and their sister company Somerset County Sports.