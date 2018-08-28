Advanced search

Sidmouth Cricket Club honour the stars of the 2018 season

PUBLISHED: 10:16 26 December 2018 | UPDATED: 10:16 26 December 2018

Isaac Thomas topped the batting averages and aggregates for Sidmouth 2nd XI with 748 league runs at an average in the high 50s. team captain Anthony Griffiths presented Thomas with his batting award and the club�s Development Trust award.Picture KATE COOKE

Sidmouth Cricket Club celebrated two league titles and a near miss at their annual dinner and awards evening, writes Conrad Sutcliffe.

3rd X1 Batter of The Year Jashan Patidar presented with his trophy by Wes Fowler of Devon County Sports.Picture KATE COOKE3rd X1 Batter of The Year Jashan Patidar presented with his trophy by Wes Fowler of Devon County Sports.Picture KATE COOKE

Luke Bess, in his third and final season as team captain, led the 1st XI to the Premier Division title in the Tolchards Devon League.

The third team, variously skippered by Saj Patidar, Fionn Wardrop, Miles Dalton and Graham Munday, won promotion as F Division East champions.

The odd-ones out were Anthony Griffiths’ second team, who were runners up behind Kilmington in the C Division East.

There was plenty to celebrate after dinner in the Bedford Hotel, which is literally a six-hit away from Sidmouth’s home on the Fortfield next door.

Josh Bess, Sidmouth�s 1st XI batsman of the year, collecting the trophy from Richard Brice of kit partner Somerset County Sports. Picture KATE COOKEJosh Bess, Sidmouth�s 1st XI batsman of the year, collecting the trophy from Richard Brice of kit partner Somerset County Sports. Picture KATE COOKE

Josh Bess, the former Devon captain who stood down from that job at the end of last season, won the club’s batting award with 611 league runs at an average of 43.64. He scored 134 on the last day of the season in the win over Exmouth that clinched the Premier title.

Bowler of the year for the Premier-winning team was Will Murray, whose 29 wickets at 21.31 trumped spinner Charlie Miles (27 @ 20.19) by a whisker.

Isaac Thomas walked of with the second-team batting prize having made 748 runs at an average of 57.54. His top score was 210 in a stand with Griffiths of 224 in the derby clash with Budleigh Salterton 2nd XI.

Bryon Knowles and Daley Holmes, who took 24 wickets each, shared the 2nd XI bowling award.

Bryon Knowles and Daley Holmes shared Sidmouth 2nd XI�s bowling award with 24 wickets each. Richard Brice of kit partner Somerset County Sports is pictured handing over the trophy. Picture KATE COOKEBryon Knowles and Daley Holmes shared Sidmouth 2nd XI�s bowling award with 24 wickets each. Richard Brice of kit partner Somerset County Sports is pictured handing over the trophy. Picture KATE COOKE

Jashan Patidar, the 17-year-old son of Saj, made 372 runs at an average in the low 40s to win the 3rd XI batting award. The Exeter School pupil struck a maiden league century in the win over Upottery.

Jordan Fowler, with 26 wickets at 8.4 each, was the bowling award winner.

Skipper Griffiths, a still spritely despite fast approaching his 46th birthday, won the club’s fielding award for taking 17 catches. He was also clubman of the year.

The players’ player award went to Cape Cobras star Aviwe Mgijima, who scored 473 runs and took 26 wickets in league games.

3rd X1 bowler of the year Jordan Fowler presented with his award by Wes Fowler (no relation) of Devon County Sports. Picture KATE COOKE3rd X1 bowler of the year Jordan Fowler presented with his award by Wes Fowler (no relation) of Devon County Sports. Picture KATE COOKE

Guests of honour at the event were Richard Brice and Wes Fowler of sponsors Devon County Sports and their sister company Somerset County Sports.

Anthony Griffiths has been a man of many parts at Sidmouth CC since joining the club 25 years ago. He has skippered the 1st XI, been secretary of the club and is he current captain of the 2nd XI. And he was the club�s sharpest fielder last season, not bad for someone in their fifth decade. Griffiths� commitment to all things Sidmouth CC was recognised when he was named clubman of the year for 2018. Fionn Wardrop, the club chairman, handed over the award.Picture KATE COOKEAnthony Griffiths has been a man of many parts at Sidmouth CC since joining the club 25 years ago. He has skippered the 1st XI, been secretary of the club and is he current captain of the 2nd XI. And he was the club�s sharpest fielder last season, not bad for someone in their fifth decade. Griffiths� commitment to all things Sidmouth CC was recognised when he was named clubman of the year for 2018. Fionn Wardrop, the club chairman, handed over the award.Picture KATE COOKE

Will Murray receives the Sidmouth CC 1st XI Bowler of the Year award from Richard Brice of Somerset Sports. Picture KATE COOKEWill Murray receives the Sidmouth CC 1st XI Bowler of the Year award from Richard Brice of Somerset Sports. Picture KATE COOKE

East Devon charity’s hamper success and hunt for new trustees

Offwell - plenty to offer

Offwell. Ref edr 18 18TI 2366. Picture: Terry Ife

Can you guess the Christmas film from the quote?

Home Alone. Picture: Hughes Entertainment/IMDB

Barking up the right tree, pets get ready for Christmas

Seven year old border collie Smart donning his best Santa hat. Picture: Bill Wrench
