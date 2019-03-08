Sidmouth Cricket Club honours the stars of the 2019 colts campaign

Members of the Sidmouth Cricket Club Colts section with their awards after a very succesful awards evening to round off a splendid season. Picture SIDMOUTH CC Archant

Sidmouth Cricket Colts enjoyed an evening at the Fortfield Lawn, celebrating a great season this year.

Rachel Perram, the club colts co-ordinator said: "all players have worked hard having fun as well as improving their skills this year.

"They should really be proud of themselves and their personal and team achievements."

Team managers and the coaches, headed up by Matt Cooke, were thanked for their hard work and dedication in delivering great cricket.

Special thanks went to groundsman Colin Whitehall for consistently delivering the superb surfaces that the teams have been able to use.

Richard Sommers and Anthony Denny, who worked tirelessly this year to manage subscriptions and take charge of the 'Play Cricket' scoring site, were thanked as was club chairman Fionn Wardrop, in his case for his unstinting work with regard to ensuring that there was always plenty of coaching support both at nets and at the various matches the teams played.

After the thanks had been made the playing awards were made as follows:

Under-9s: Unsung Hero - Polly Moore; Biggest Contribution - Archie Griffiths; Most Improved - Felix Patmore

Under-10s softball: Unsung Hero - Edward Littlejohn; Biggest Contribution - Maddie Russell; Most Improved - Oscar Burston

Under-10s hardball: Unsung Hero - Luke Bickley; Biggest Contribution - Henry Dalton; Most Improved - Tom Pritchard; Wicket Keeper - Hugo Brock

Under-11s hardball: Unsung Hero - Callum Abbott; Biggest Contribution - Henry Dalton; Most Improved - Ollie Marchant; Leading Run Scorer - Henry Dalton; Leading Wicket Taker - Grace Manwaring

Under-13s: Unsung Hero - Thomas Nicholls; Biggest Contribution - Ben Elsom; Most Improved - Sam Hartland; Leading Run Scorer - Ben Elsom; Leading Wicket Taker - Will Goodall, Wicket Keeper - Mollie Perram

Under-15s: Unsung Hero - Jack Rattenbury; Biggest Contribution - Ben Fisher; Most Improved - Chloe Adey; Leading Run Scorer - Miles Lewis; Leading Wicket Taker - Ben Fisher.

There were then a number of special awards and these went to:

Junior Colt - Henry Dalton; Senior Colt - Jack Rattenbury; Clubman of the Year - This was presented to Nick Mansfield, for his dedication to the club and player development throughout the year.