Sidmouth Cricket Club keen to recruit additional umpires

A cricket ball on the scorers table. Archant

Sidmouth Cricket Club is looking for umpires for the 2020 season.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The club are keen to get more people involved as they do have a large number of games at all levels played across the cricket season.

Sidmouth CCs Anthony Griffiths says: "I'd love to hear from anyone who might be interested in getting involved in this way. We have games on Saturday's and in midweek. Sidmouth CC would pay for the course if anyone is interested."

Anyone interested in getting involved with the club is asked to contact Anthony on 07769934420 or email griffgriff01@hotmail.co.uk

The Devon Association of Cricket Officials (DACO) offers umpire course and interested folk need to register online for the courses through the English Cricket Board (ECB) at Edgbaston which Anthony [Griffiths] is happy to help any interested people with. The cost for an initial club umpire course is £30 and the course will be run at Exeter Court Hotel, Kennford, Exeter, EX6 7UX and take place from 9.15am to 4.30pm on Saturday, January 18, 2020.

Tea/coffee and free hot food will be available. This course is aimed at those wishing to umpire in matches for their club with the intention being that the course will develop the participants knowledge of the laws of cricket in game situations. Anyone with an interest in cricket, or with playing experience will find the PowerPoint format easy to follow and, for those who worry about exams - there is not one to pass!