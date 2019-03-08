Sidmouth Cricket Club mourn passing of popular third XI umpire 'Frenchy'
PUBLISHED: 18:19 24 April 2019 | UPDATED: 18:19 24 April 2019
Sidmouth Cricket Club are mourning the passing of a very dear club member in Ian French.
The club's 3rd XI umpire is going to be greatly missed as cricket club chairman Fionn Wardrop alluded to when he said: “It really is very sad that we are needing to look for a new umpire for the third XI. Ian, more affectionately known as 'Frenchy', was a fantastic club man and umpired wherever and whenever he was needed, always staying for a pint and a laugh with the players.
“He was also one of those rare soles who would volunteer to help in any way he could. We'll really miss him and he leaves a big hole in terms of the fabric of our club.”
In terms of the need for someone to take on the third XI umpiring duties, the Sidmouth chairman says: “Umpiring the third XI is great fun (honestly!), and I hope someone will get in touch if they can help. Training is always available for our volunteers.”
If anyone would like to get involved with a friendly, sociable and certainly busy club then contact details can be found on the club's website, www.sidmouthcricketclub.co.uk