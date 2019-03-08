Sidmouth Cricket Club mourn passing of popular third XI umpire 'Frenchy'

Ian French, the much loved Sidmiouth third XI umpire who recently passed away. Picture SIDMOUTH CC Archant

Sidmouth Cricket Club are mourning the passing of a very dear club member in Ian French.

The club's 3rd XI umpire is going to be greatly missed as cricket club chairman Fionn Wardrop alluded to when he said: “It really is very sad that we are needing to look for a new umpire for the third XI. Ian, more affectionately known as 'Frenchy', was a fantastic club man and umpired wherever and whenever he was needed, always staying for a pint and a laugh with the players.

“He was also one of those rare soles who would volunteer to help in any way he could. We'll really miss him and he leaves a big hole in terms of the fabric of our club.”

In terms of the need for someone to take on the third XI umpiring duties, the Sidmouth chairman says: “Umpiring the third XI is great fun (honestly!), and I hope someone will get in touch if they can help. Training is always available for our volunteers.”

If anyone would like to get involved with a friendly, sociable and certainly busy club then contact details can be found on the club's website, www.sidmouthcricketclub.co.uk