Sidmouth Cricket Club - our weekly chat with chairman Fionn Wardrop

It was 'business as usual' at the Fortfield last weekend as all three Sidmouth senior XIs won their respective Tolchards Devon League fixtures and then, on Sunday, the 1st XI made progress in the Royal London national KO competition with a home win over Bridgwater.

So, our first question to the chairman was: 'What a super Saturday!". Fionn replied saying: "Yes, it's been a good start for the 1st XI thanks, this week, to a rescue job from Rory Thomas and the tail.

"That said, we do have our work cut out in the next couple of weeks with a couple of key first teamers unavailable, but our 2nd XI payers have done really well in the cup games so should play with confidence when selected."

He continued: "The Royal London national KO win over Bridgwater was an excellent game and Zac Bess led fantastically by example with his unbeaten 121.

"In the field I was particularly impressed with two of the second teamers, Byron Knowles and Jordan Fowler, who both bowled really tidily in the middle overs and helped keep a very good Bridgwater team to a chase able total."

Staying on the same subject we then raised the fact that, in the 2nd XI league win, all five bowlers used each claimed a brace of wickets. Fionn said: "Yes, it's a measure of the all-round strength we have right now that we have so many younger players pushing themselves to the forefront of selector's minds. It's great to see the young bowlers taking over in the 2nd XI and sending the fossils like Charlie Dibble, Miles Dalton and yours truly off the 3rd XI! Griff (2nd XI skipper Anthony Griffiths) leads them really well and is producing an environment which will produce more very good cricketers."

Next we asked about the feat of Thomas Moore, as an outfielder, claiming four catches in the third XI game. Fionn said: "It's always quite something in a game when an outfielder takes as many as four catches. In this particular case Tom held two at slip and then two more at mid-wicket.

"He (Thomas Moore) has certainly been very popular in the fantasy league this week! He is recovering from a knee op, so not keeping currently, but will be back in the gloves before too long."

Staying with the third XI and their super start, 40 points out of a possible 40 from the first two games of the new C Division East campaign, Fionn said: "The third XI have done well and Tom Wainwright has led superbly, but the team have yet to face a 'real' test. That may well come this Saturday with the home game against an Uplyme and Lyme Regis 1st XI that has also won both their opening games."

He continued: "Toby Seldon bowled very well last Saturday and will push for a 2nd team place again. Tom Moore and Dylan Hurst made knocking off a small total look ridiculously easy."

Finally, we could not let the chairman go without asking for comment about what will surly be a 'Special Sunday' at the Fortfield with the Devon ladies taking on a Berkshire ladies side that will include England internationals, captain Heather Knight and top bowler Anya Shrubsole. Fionn says: It's a big game for us and a great honour to be able to host a team including Heather (Knight) and Anya (Shrubsole). The weather looks set fair and I am sure it will be a contest well worth watching."