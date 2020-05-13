This time last year – Sidmouth beat Plymouth to continue winning start

Sidmouth Cricket Club in action against North Devon Cricket Club.Picture: Sam Cooper Archant

With the 2020 Tolchards Devon Cricket League suspended for the foreseeable future, every Saturday we will be taking a look back at the same gameweek from 2019.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

So far, two rounds of the Premier Division season have passed without a ball bowled. Flashback to this time last year and Sidmouth maintained a 100 per cent win record having been victorious in both of their opening two games.

Their league opener saw them defeat Bovey Tracey by 32 runs away before besting Exmouth by 57 runs at the Fortfield.

Their third match of the season saw them travel to Plymouth and it was the hosts who won the toss and elected to send Sidmouth into bat.

Plymouth came to regret that decision when openers Rory Thomas and Alex Barrow put on a 149-run partnership before the former was bowled by Richard West.

Number three Matt Cooke would go on to score an unbeaten century from 73 balls whilst opener Barrow also registered a ton.

He was the second wicket to fall having been caught by Liam Winn off the bowling of Matt Petherbridge to depart on 109 from 129 deliveries.

Next in was Luke Bess who departed shortly after on 15 from 14 before Henry Gater was bowled by Joe Hagan-Burt on one.

Captain Nick Gingell arrived at the crease and combined with Cooke to end the innings.

Cooke and Barrow’s 100 knocks lifted Sidmouth to a score of 363/4 after 50 overs and giving Plymouth a mountain to climb.

The home side’s openers failed to replicate the form of their Sidmouth counterparts as they put on a partnership of just 31 before the fall of the first wicket.

Having impressed with the bat, Cooke got the ball rolling with the ball as he picked up the wicket of Rob Bennet via a stumping from Robbie Powell.

Number three Faizan Riaz lasted just 11 balls as he departed on three thanks to a catch from Byron Knowles off the bowling of Will Murray.

Murray proved to be in particularly lethal form and would go on to collect the next wicket when he dismissed the remaining opener Liam Winn for 19.

Facing a score of 47-3 and a 316-run deficit, the team put on some resistance but the game looked to be getting away from them.

Joe Hagan-Burt was next to depart on 12 before captain Jonathan Varcoe was trapped LBW by Tom Simmons.

Sam Stein scored 22 from 33 balls put it proved too little too late as Plymouth fell 157 runs short of their target.

Murray ended with figures of 10-1-28-4 while Simmons, Cooke, Miles and Knowles all took one wicket apiece.

Sidmouth earned themselves 19 points from the game (10 game points, five batting and four bowling) and maintained their 100 per cent win record ahead of the visit of Heathcoat the following week.

This meant the team were in joint-second place alongside Heathcoat on 55 points while league leaders Paignton were two ahead on 57.