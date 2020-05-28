This time last year - Sidmouth beaten at home by Torquay

Sidmouth cricket clubs nets. Ref shs 36 19TI 9347. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

With the 2020 Tolchards Devon Cricket League suspended for the foreseeable future, every Saturday we will be taking a look back at the same gameweek from 2019.

The fifth gameweek saw Sidmouth looking to bounce back from the previous weekend’s defeat against Heathcoat. This time round, they would be hosting Torquay who were in 10th place before the start of play.

Sidmouth won the toss and elected to bat and that decision looked to be justified when openers Alex Barrow and Josh Bess put on a 63-run partnership before the latter’s dismissal.

Josh Bess would depart the crease on 28 having been caught and bowled by Jordan Hoffman.

He was replaced by Luke Bess but he struggled to get going, adding just 13 to the score before being caught by George Allen off the bowling of Elliot Moses.

Moses would go on to take another wicket from the Bess family when his bowling saw captain Zak caught by Sonny Baker for 10.

With Barrow continuing knock up the runs at one end, he found he was soon running of partners as the middle order faltered.

Matt Cooke’s score of 12 was the highest of the remaining seven batsmen as Sidmouth’s promising start quickly dissipated.

Barrow would go on to fall just three runs short of his century when he was bowled by Baker after 108 balls. His innings had included 13 fours and gave Sidmouth some kind of score to defend when they were all out for 204.

Torquay began their chase strongly when openers Moses and James Degg put on an 85-run partnership before the latter was caught by Robbie Powell off the bowling of Matt Cooke.

The visitor’s run chase continued in a strong fashion as captain George Allen hit an unbeaten 34.

Opener Degg scored 64 from 52 deliveries before he was caught by Will Murray but when he left the crease at 110-2, Sidmouth were already looking in trouble.

Allen, with the help of Mitchell Pugh, Jordan Hoffman, Neal Osborn and Chris Kelmere, easily made it to the 205-run target to achieve a rare victory for them so far this season.

For Sidmouth, Matt Cooke picked up two wickets from his 6.2 overs while Will Murray, Max Hancock and Charlie Miles all took one each.

Sidmouth were awarded six points (four for batting and two for bowling) meaning they dropped into fourth having been overtaken by Exeter who won at North Devon.

The following week would see Sidmouth try to get back on track with a visit to Exeter and attempt to leapfrog them back into third.